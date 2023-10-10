GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Game Taco has officially changed its name to WorldWinner, signifying its focus on its biggest brand for publishing games for the skill-based games category.

With over 20 years of loyal players, WorldWinner aims to continue its legacy as the preferred platform for skill gaming. The rebrand comes at a time when skill-based games account for more than 13% of the total mobile games market. Players can place wagers in skill-based games and win real money, but it’s not considered gambling in 41 states because of the focus on skill instead of random luck.

Sony sold WorldWinner to Game Taco in 2021 for “eight figures.” The Worldwinner side of the business — its consumer gaming service — is based in Henderson, Nevada, and it is the most recognized and trusted skill games technology platform and brand, said Nancy MacIntyre, CEO of WorldWinner, in an interview with GamesBeat.

People like wagering on skill-based games.

“WorldWinner has been around for almost 25 years. And it used to be part of Sony GSN,” MacIntyre said.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 23-24. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

And then 2.5 years ago, Sony sold the business to Platinum Equity, which rebranded the company as Game Taco with the idea there would be The WorldWinner direct-to-consumer brand and then the Game Taco white-label business with the first partner being FanDuel. The platform included matchmaking services and more.

“It made a ton of sense, but as I came in and recognized that WorldWinner was really a dominant brand and skill gaming was well-known to users. There have been over 34 million people that have played the games. And it just seem obvious that we should really turn it back to the brand that people know.”

The big brand in skill-based games

WorldWinner’s Deep Sea Search.

WorldWinner has more than 34 million users and over five billion games played. The platform has awarded a whopping $2 billion in winnings, making it the go-to destination for players seeking real cash prizes. Given those numbers, it makes sense to go with the best-known brand, whereas Game Taco has been focused on a platform for other companies to build skill-based games. One of those partners is FanDuel, the big fantasy sports wagering company.

“WorldWinner has been a key driver of that growth as the preferred platform for players looking to put their gaming skills to the test for a chance to win real cash prizes,” MacIntyre said. “The trusted reputation and legacy of WorldWinner among consumers prompted the decision to adopt the name for the entire company. We’re looking forward to not only continuing the legacy but growing it with the next era of WorldWinner.”

Industry analysts project significant growth in the global skill-based gaming market, estimating it to reach over $85 billion by 2030, according to Fortune Business Insights. Skill games have emerged as one of the most popular genres among mobile gamers, with nearly 46% expressing interest in playing or currently playing skill games. And about 64% of U.S. adults from 18 to 35 say they are “very likely” to try out real-money skill-based games, according to Statista.

WorldWinner stands out as a top destination for skill gaming due to its long-standing presence in the industry. Since its launch in 1999, WorldWinner has hosted over 1.6 billion tournaments, awarded more than $2 billion in cash prizes. The platform offers thousands of tournaments daily, allowing players to compete for real money rewards and prizes.

WorldWinner provides a cross-platform gaming experience, allowing users to play and compete on both WorldWinner.com and the mobile app. It also collaborates with major consumer brands such as Hasbro, Atari, and Sony/GSN to offer paid competitive games based on popular intellectual properties.

“WorldWinner is well positioned to deliver a truly innovative, immersive game experience for consumers who enjoy the challenge and entertainment that only skill games can deliver,” said David Nathanson, executive chairman of WorldWinner, in a statement.

WorldWinner boasts a diverse portfolio of original and licensed skill games designed for paid competitive gaming tournaments. With more than 20 titles available and additional games on the horizon, players can find high-quality, entertaining experiences that suit their preferences and desired play style.

New games

Word Slots is a new title from WorldWinner.

Recent additions include Deep Sea Search, an ocean-themed hidden-object puzzle adventure, and Word Slots, a game that combines word games with the excitement of casino slots. Popular titles like Solitaire Rush, Bejeweled Champions, and Yahtzee Spin and Win are also featured. Players can access their favorite games on WorldWinner.com through their PCs or mobile devices using the WorldWinner Mobile App.

WorldWinner has also partnered with FanDuel, a premier online sports gaming company in North America, to offer players engaging mobile game experiences through the FanDuel Faceoff app, where they can compete for cash prizes. There are about 26 live games including Yahtzee, Wheel of Fortune and Atari Breakout.

The rebranding efforts, including the refreshed WorldWinner brand identity, logo, and website, mark the beginning of the company’s long-term investment in establishing itself as a leading innovator and creator of quality skill games, MacIntyre said.

WorldWinner plans to introduce new features, updates, and improvements to the platform, including social elements, tournament styles, and overall user experience, in addition to innovative new games.

All the efforts took a lot of research. WorldWinner worked with YouGov to survey player attitudes and what they thought about brands in the market. About six months ago, it became clear the company should go back to the WorldWinner name. The marketing team went to work on new materials that will be released later.

“We’ve been talking to players about making a better WorldWinner and bringing it up to the standards and technology of products today. So this is just the first step the rebranding and reworking of the brand, the product, the positioning with the customer, and more,” MacIntyre said.

The new boss

Nancy MacIntyre is CEO of WorldWinner.

MacIntyre came in as general manager of the WorldWinner business and the chief marketing officer. The company more than doubled the number of users and tripled the amount of entry fees. In May, MacIntyre became the CEO. That’s when the branding efforts started in earnest.



Rivals include Skillz, which enables anybody to create skill-based games. The company has about 80 full-time people. Its biggest markets are India, the United Kingdom, North America, Germany and Mexico. There’s more places to grow.

“We really see this as sort of a massive growth opportunity around the world. As much as players have embraced gaming, the next frontier is playing real money gaming,” MacIntyre said.