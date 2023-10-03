GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Metaverse developer Gamefam announced today that it is partnering with Mattel to bring Barbie to Roblox. More specifically, it’s developing a Roblox experience called Barbie Dreamhouse Tycoon, in which players can build and explore their very own Dreamhouse. This new game has already received 3 million visits in its beta period, and it officially launches on Roblox on October 6.

The player controls their Barbie as she explores the lot of the Dreamhouse, slowly building it up with resources they passively accrue over time. The final Dreamhouse has four stories, a basement, and just about every amenity players can imagine. Each player’s Barbie is customizable, from hair to outfits to accessories — players can even add hearing aids. They can play minigames with NPCs such as Malibu Barbie, drive around in Barbie-themed vehicles and reenact the character’s many, many careers.

GamesBeat spoke with Jay Sobel, Gamefam’s lead game producer, about Dreamhouse Tycoon and its launch on Roblox. Sobel says that the Barbie IP translates well to the metaverse, “In real life, we’re limited by the size that a Dreamhouse can be, but we’ve been able to go above and beyond that… I’m hoping that Barbie can help shape the future of Roblox roleplay.”

Sobel added that Roblox helps bring players together beyond the limitations of the real-life dolls. “We’ve created a ton of ways for players to have fun with each other. You can invite other players to your house, you can hang out, you can drive each others’ vehicles. We wanted to take it from the solo experience it’d be in real life with your own Dreamhouse, and bring it to the metaverse where you can hang out with tons of other unique Barbies.”

Mike DeLaet, Mattel’s global head of digital gaming, said in a statement, “With so many fantastic iterations of Barbie over the years, this felt like the right time to give Barbie – one of the world’s best-selling toys and a fashion icon for more than six decades – the chance to find her feet on Roblox. As one of the most instantly-recognizable brands in the world, we’re so excited for Barbie’s Roblox debut and look forward to her connecting with an all-new community of fans.”