Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Gamefam have teamed up to create an immersive world inside Roblox.

Gamefam has built a number of “metaverse” game worlds for brands, and now it is joining forces with Cirque on Roblox, a global immersive platform where many millions of people connect and communicate daily.

In Cirque du Soleil Tycoon, users can build their own Cirque du Soleil universe filled with performers, artists, sell-out crowds and some of the most visually stunning performances in the “metaverse.”

“It has been a privilege to bring one of the world’s most admired and magical attractions to Roblox and invite the community to experience Cirque du Soleil beyond the physical big top,” added Ricardo Briceno, chief business officer at Gamefam, in a statement. “Cirque du Soleil Tycoon serves as yet another great example of how beloved brands can extend their reach and engage new fans right where they are spending time each and every day.”

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

Gamefam is building an immersive experience inside Roblox for Cirque.

Community members will have the chance to build and manage their own Big Top performance, try their skills in interactive challenges and mini-games, hire acrobats, and set the stage to create their very own custom Cirque du Soleil site. Inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s brand-new touring show, Echo, explores the relationship between humans and nature, the experience incorporates whimsical and fantastical Cirque du Soleil details and brings existing and new fans together for a behind-the-scenes look at how Cirque du Soleil productions work.

Roblox community members will also have access to unique virtual items, such as animal head masks inspired by real-life Echo costumes, allowing them to customize their avatars and express their creativity in true Cirque du Soleil fashion.

“Cirque du Soleil Tycoon will channel the influence of global online platform Roblox for immersive shared experiences and harness Cirque du Soleil’s high-end entertainment expertise, creative DNA, and multi-generational fanbase,” said Sébastien Ouimet, Head of Filmed and Immersive Entertainment at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, in a statement. “To launch Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever digital experience on a major immersive platform like Roblox made a lot of sense for us – just like the story of Echo which centers around connection, Roblox is all about bringing people together, and in this case, also enabling us to offer a coveted behind-the-scenes experience to millions of fans at once, sans distance or other physical limitations.”

This unique experience supports Cirque du Soleil’s newly defined mission to diversify its offering beyond live shows by bringing its world-renowned creative development engine to the immersive world of Roblox and allowing new and existing fans to engage with a first-of-its-kind metaverse experience.

“With the creation of Cirque du Soleil Tycoon, we underscore the increasing importance of widening our portfolio of brand experiences across 3D immersive and filmed entertainment, premium content, gaming, and beyond,” said Nickole Tara, chief growth officer at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, in a statement.

Cirque du Soleil is trying to reach Roblox’s 66 million daily active users.

By tapping into Gamefam’s metaverse gaming expertise, Cirque du Soleil aims to engage some of the 66 million-plus daily active players on Roblox, attract a new fan base, and provide people globally an easily accessible way to experience the creativity and universe of Cirque du Soleil. Cirque du Soleil Tycoon will be available for free on Roblox via most platforms and devices, including consoles, PCs, mobile, and tablets starting in summer 2023.

Gamefam operates the largest network of games on Roblox with over 25 million daily game sessions and 115 million hours of engagement each month across 30-plus live games in the company’s portfolio.

Gamefam’s top franchises include Sonic Speed Simulator, Twilight Daycare, Tower of Misery, Funky Friday, Ultra Power Tycoon, Starving Artists, Hot Wheels Open World, Easy Obby and Weapon Fighting Simulator.