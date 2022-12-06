Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.



Chat platform developer GameOn has raised $35 million in Series B funding. Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Mighty Capital, and B3 Capital led this latest round, bringing their total funding up to $54 million.

GameOn develops a product called ChatOS that responds intelligently to user inquiries. Sports and esports teams leverage the program often to create their own branded chat and drive fans to team-related content. Statistically, folks who interact with ChatOS click through 50% of the time, with commerce-related content seeing that jump to 65%.

“We’re excited not only to continue to scale up our foothold in the sports industry but also increase our reach and influence over the chat space as a whole,” said GameOn CEO and co-founder Alex Beckman, in a press release. “Chat has always been used as a defensive tool, but there are over 3 billion people chatting every day. GameOn has unlocked the chat experience and turned it into an offensive, revenue-generating machine for a wide variety of teams and industries to develop a deeper and more substantial relationship with their consumers.”

With this latest investment, GameOn hopes to deepen its footprint in the sports world and expand outward. In particular, the company hopes to break into other verticals, such as retail for major brands.

“GameOn brings substantial opportunities for real results with audiences who have been cultivated for years on multiple channels,” said Justin Kim, executive director at Mirae Asset Venture Investment. “Our investment reflects our view that conversational chat platforms present an untapped opportunity to not only change the future of chat but lead the charge in connecting the biggest brands in the world with their consumers and keeping them connected through engaged and meaningful content that drives business acumen. Alex and his team have built a successful fan platform, and we’re confident they will do the same with GameOn.”