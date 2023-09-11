We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

GamePhilos announced today that it has raised $8 million in its seed funding round, which the new studio plans to put towards a new free-to-play mobile/PC strategy game called Age of Dino. Xterio Ltd contributed to the funding, and the game will be built on the Xterio Foundation platform. It will feature web3 integrations such as NFT ownership and an in-game economy.

The studio’s founding staff includes former members of Netease, Zynga, FunPlus, ByteDance. According to GamePhilos, Age of Dino is about warring factions of dinosaurs, with real-time battles and multiplayer, as well as in-game trading systems and alliance-building methods. The studio built the game on the FunPlus engine, a staple for strategy games. Also, Imagendary Studios is providing art support for its upcoming NFTs.

In addition to Xterio, Animoca Ventures, SevenX Ventures and Chain Hill Capital led the round, with participation from Hashkey Capital, Sanctor Capital, Game7, Bas1s, GSR and GSG Ventures. Xterio’s platform will provide technical support and a software development kit for the game.

Jeremy Horn, Xterio’s COO, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be partnering with such a proven team of expert strategy game developers, most of whom yield from FunPlus, and have led multi-billion-dollar properties. Age of Dino is a flagship title for the Xterio platform that will demonstrate how we successfully launch and operate massive free-to-play PC and mobile games with on-chain assets.”