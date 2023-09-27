GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

When Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the Meta Quest 3 today, he made sure to bring a lot of games along.

The $500 virtual reality headset debuts on October 10, and it will play more than 500 games in the Quest family. On top of that, Meta said there will be 100 titles for the Quest 3, including 50 new games and 50 updated games from the past.

And when it ships in December, Asgard’s Wrath 2 will be available for free to those who purchase the Meta Quest 3. That’s a $60 value. In addition to the entire adventure, players on Quest 3 and Pro headsets will have access to a special mixed reality mode in which Loki’s minions appear from Anomalies that can emerge and open from the walls and ceiling of your room.

Meta said it’s like having a home theater in your headset. You can watch streaming shows and documentaries, which appear larger than life in your room for a cinema-level experience. Feel even more immersed with an increased field of view, or like you’re right alongside friends with co-watching—wherever they are in the world. And you can play games.

Meta is touting fitness applications, which are already being used by millions of people to exercise. There will be titles across cardio, strength training, martial arts and more. Dance, play sports or jump into action games to get your heart and adrenaline pumping.

Meta said that an existing Quest game like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will get an update that makes its graphics look better with sharper resolution and better draw distances.

And Xbox Cloud Stream is coming to the Meta Quest 3 in December. That means you can play Halo Infinite, Minecraft Legends, Forza Horizon 5, and hundreds of other high-quality Xbox games on Quest with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a connected controller–— all on a massive 2D screen you can take with you anywhere.

On fitness, we’ll see games like Les Mills Body/Combat from Odders Lab, Supernatural ($9.99 a month subscription), and FitXR will bring Zumba classes to the Quest platform. Xtadium will stream NBA games. You can see iHeart Radio Live concerts like Red Rock Live.

Zumba could be interesting. Alberto Perlman, cofounder of Zumba Fitness, said Zumba sold 14 million copies on the Nintendo Wii. It was really a big social experience for people, and in this game you’ll be able to play with other people around the world.

I played a cute VR tabletop game called Bam where you take cute characters and maneuver them around a toy-like battlefield. You can bounce and jump to get to a high platform, and then you punch your rivals and try to knock them out of the playspace. The games coming to the platform include Roblox, Assassin’s Creed Nexus, Stranger Things, Super Rumble and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord from nDreams. The latter has a mixed reality mini-game dubbed Mini-Puft Mayhem.

With Stranger Things V, fans of the hit Netflix show will be able to turn their living room wall into a portal to the Upside Down. While the base game is coming to major VR headsets later this year, its MR content is exclusive to Quest.

You can immerse yourself in worlds with the Meta Quest 3 in Lego Bricktales.

In Lego Bricktales, launching December 7, you’ll embark on an adventure across a world of beautiful Lego diorama biomes crafted brick by brick. Your journey will take you to the deepest jungle, sun-drenched deserts, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle, and tropical Caribbean islands.

You can explore brick dioramas built entirely with authentic Lego elements into your home, using mixed reality to place the dioramas on your table and let you delve into its beautifully crafted environments using the power of Meta Quest 3. It looks like playing a tabletop Lego game in your living room.

Polyarc is coming out with Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss. And Schell Games is coming out with I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine. Another Axiom is coming with Gorilla Tag. Thirdverse is bringing X8, a multiplayer shooter. A mixed reality version of a Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway title is coming from Atlas V and Aardman Animations as well.

Other titles include Drop Dead: The Cabin — Home Invasion from Soul Assembly, Breachers from Triangle Factory, Demeo Battles from Resolution Games, Machine Hallucinations from Refik Anadol Studio/PyTorch, Tennis League VR from AnotheReality, Laser Dance from Vanbo, Dungeons of Eternity from Othergate, Crimen Mercenary Tales from Carbon Studio, Holoflux’s Rift from @Helena_Dong, Knockout League from Grab Games and Ohshape Ultimate from Odders Lab.