Games can be good for your mind, according to a study that reveals the cognitive and psychological benefits of mobile games, Skillprint said.

Skillprint is dedicated to exploring the psychological well-being of gamers, the cognitive and psychological benefits of mobile games. The company’s research report challenges the prevailing concerns about the negative effects of gaming and sheds light on the positive impact that games can have on mental health.

Through extensive research, including a large-scale study and individual game impact studies, Skillprint said it has a nuanced understanding of how mobile games can be a force for good in promoting psychological well-being. Davin Miyoshi, cofounder of Skillprint, will talk about the report at our GamesBeat Next event in San Francisco today.

Research background

Evaluating games’ mood effects.

Research interest in gaming has been growing, with studies suggesting the potential benefits of certain game genres on various aspects of cognition and mental health.

Action video games, in particular, have been extensively studied and shown to have broad cognitive benefits. Skillprint’s report includes a meta-analysis that demonstrates significant positive effects of action video games on cognitive domains such as attention, perception, and memory.

Methodology

Skillprint’s research comprised two main components: a large-scale study and individual game impact studies. The large-scale study involved nearly 500 online participants who completed a personality test and provided information about their gaming habits, preferences, and motivations. The final U.S.-based sample consisted of 252 men, 213 women, and 18 non-binary people.

The individual game impact studies focused on 28 mobile games and examined participants’ baseline mood and changes in mood after playing the games. Participants also evaluated each game based on its characteristics, such as fun, engagement, and challenge.

Mapping gamer personality to motivations and genre preferences

Individual games studied.

The data collected in the study revealed significant relationships between gamer personality traits, motivations, and genre preferences. Players seeking immersion or inspiration were found to be more open-minded, while those seeking social interactions in games tended to be more extraverted.

Additionally, individuals seeking relaxation showed a preference for introverted gameplay, and players with high emotional traits were less likely to seek challenge. The study also found that younger players were more interested in finding challenges and focus on games.

Individual game impact studies

The report identified several mobile games that had a positive impact on specific moods and psychological states.

Games like Sound Sky, Colorize, and Sweet Memory were found to enhance focus, while games like Photo Hunt and Bubble Spirit increased determination. Puzzle games, such as Colorize and Secret Signs, were effective in promoting creativity.

The report also highlighted games like Little Alchemy and Nature Video for stimulating curiosity and games like Happiness Journal and Bubble Spirit for fostering joy and compassion. Moreover, specific games like Color Breathing and Nature Video were found to promote calmness and relaxation.

Key findings

Skillprint’s findings about game effects.

The key findings suggest mobile games can positively impact mental well-being. Creativity, determination, and focus showed the strongest benefits.

Personality traits play a significant role in moderating these effects, suggesting that developers should seek to personalize games to appeal to a broader audience. For example, offering more and less challenging modes will mean the game can be enjoyable by more conscientious people, as well as more emotional people.

Different genres and game mechanics cater to different motivations and thus offer varied benefits. For example, puzzle games often lead people to feel more creative, while timed games often lead to more focus.

Recommendations

The report said game developers should consider why players choose your games: are they seeking

challenge, relaxation, or community? Test whether you are building games that resonate most with people similar to you and try to incorporate elements that appeal to the broad spectrum of personality traits. Personalization is an essential path to broadening a game’s appeal.

For players, the report said be mindful of what emotional impact you aim to achieve through gaming, as well as your personality; choose genres accordingly.

And health professionals should explore the potential of using mobile games as supplemental treatment for mood disorders and attention issues.

Conclusion

Detailed study of games by Skillprint.

Skillprint’s report provides a comprehensive understanding of the cognitive and psychological benefits of mobile games. It challenges negative perceptions of gaming by highlighting the positive impact games can have on mental well-being.

The findings underscore the importance of personalization and the potential of mobile games as tools for promoting psychological well-being. Skillprint plans to continue their research, incorporating real-time measures of in-game behaviors to further explore the complex relationships between gaming and mental health.

The report said that qualitative descriptions of games can be helpful. Games that promote calm tend to allow unlimited time–such as puzzle and turn-based board games, as well as simulations. Many of these games leverage pattern matching, memory, and visualization skills.

By contrast, games that enhance focus often require skilled timing and fast response times, such as shooter, sports, and arcade games. These games also tend to involve competitive features such as leaderboards or head-to-head competition. Sandbox games and some strategy and kids games enhanced feelings of creativity, as did word games that involve recombining letters into new words.