Games Done Quick is amicably parting ways with founder, owner and managing director Mike Uyama.
GDQ’s speedrunning marathons serve as the community’s premier events. Since its humble beginnings in 2010, GDQ has raised more that $41 million for various charities and now has over 50 staff members.
“Since I started Games Done Quick, I’ve seen it grow from a small volunteer effort to the thriving organization that it is today,” said Uyama in a statement. “The growth of GDQ would not have been possible without the help of the speedrunning community, which has grown both in size and diversity over the years. I’m not sure where I’ll go next, but one thing I am sure about is that I will take a break and a vacation before diving headfirst into my next adventure.”
Matt Merkle, Games Done Quick’s director of operations will take over Uyama’s responsibilities. GDQ plans to hire a new assistant manager as well.
Uyama’s last event with GDQ will be Awesome Games Done Quick Online 2023 which runs from January 8-15.
