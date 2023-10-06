GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

I'm delighted to reveal the agenda for our GamesBeat Next 2023, which takes place in San Francisco on October 23-24.

We’ve got at least 68 speakers this time, with more being added before we finalize the roster on what’s coming next for the game industry.

It will also feature our seventh Women in Gaming Breakfast on the morning of October 24.

GamesBeat Next 2023 will be held at Convene near Union Square in San Francisco.

GamesBeat Next will be a live, in-person only event. You’ll see a handful of TBDs below, and we’ve got a lot of candidates poised to be confirmd. On top of that, we’re holding some back.

It represents an invitation to embrace the thrill of being at gaming’s forefront, where innovation and excitement converge. Last year, we had more than 500 people turn out for this event and we had some memorable talks like the fireside chat I did with Neal Stephenson, author of Snow Crash and chief instigator of the open metaverse vision that remains with us three decades later.

We’ll talk about things like generative AI’s impact on games, the gaming economy, esports and creators, Web3, the metaverse, cloud gaming, games and Hollywood, diversity and talent, mobile games, VR/AR (like Apple’s Vision Pro and its clash with the Meta Quest 3), gaming for good, user-generated content and deals and investments. This is a major community event for GamesBeat, and we’ll get into building gaming communities. We’ll hit a lot of other topics too.

Day 1 October 23 GamesBeat Summit Next 2023

1 pm

Registration opens

1:50 pm – 1:55 pm Welcome

Rachel Kaser

1:55 pm emcee welcome

Zsuzsa James, senior trade commissioner, consulate general of Finland

2 pm

TBD

2:30 pm

Sebastien DeHalleux

Kristian Segerstrale, CEO of Super Evil Megacorp

2:50 pm

What Unity tells us about the future of platforms

Emily Greer, CEO of Double Loop Games

Tyler Cloutier, founder at Clockwork Labs

David Cohen, senior business development director, iLogos

Moderator: Dean Takahashi

3:20 pm

Leveraging LinkedIn to counteract game job losses and foster career opportunities

Recognized as a LinkedIn Top Voice in Video Games, Amir Satvat will delve into his experiences and best practices from leading one of the platform’s most extensive gaming communities, boasting over 53,000 members, for the past year. He provides a wide array of free services centered around finding jobs for people in gaming. By gathering timely job opening data and making it easy to access, Satvat has empowered his community to more efficiently find work. These initiatives have helped close to 700 individuals to land positions in the gaming sector, counterbalancing an estimated 10% of the industry’s global job losses (7,000) in the previous year.

Amir Satvat, business development director at Tencent

Moderator: Ninel Gryuner Anderson, CEO of Devoted Studios

3:40 pm

TBD

4 pm

Fostering community with technology: Insights from Thatgamecompany

It’s rare to see a friendly community arise in gaming. Thatgamecompany scored a both a big hit and a collegial community with the game Sky: Children of the Light. The studio managed to attract a community of fans who enjoyed experiencing an inspirational game together. And then it created an even greater community experience using new technology to bring thousands of players together at the same time. We’ll talk about the intersection of community and technology – and the opportunity to do more cutting-edge community engagement in the future.

Jenova Chen, CEO of Thatgamecompany

Moderator TBD

4:30 pm

The future of game hardware

John Spitzer, vp of developer and performance technology at Nvidia

Mike Lucero, Samsung

Moderator: Chris Melissinos, AWS principal evangelist

5 pm

Ambitious game startups: When senior developers call the shots

Moderator: Rachel Kaser, GamesBeat writer

Fortis CEO Steve Chiang

2 speakers TBD

5-5:30 pm

Navigating the future of UGC in games

In this session, we will explore the crucial aspects of autonomy, representation, moderation and other topics in shaping the future of UGC. Our speakers will delve into the multifaceted nature of UGC and its significance in the gaming industry.

Lyndsay Pearson, VP, Franchise Creative, The Sims

Moderator: Gamefam CEO Joe Ferencz

5:30 pm to 6:30 pm Reception

Day 2 October 24 GamesBeat Summit Next 2023

8:30 am – 9:45 am: Women in Gaming Breakfast (Diversity)

Your career can take many turns

The breakfast will feature a panel of gaming veterans who will share their experiences, insights and inspirations for gaming. It will address breaking into the industry and breaking barriers, as well as opportunities to implement change on a high level in games. The idea behind our seventh Women in Gaming breakfast is to help women network, listen to each other, and take away some positive and practical inspirations for change, creativity, innovation and business success.

2 speakers TBD

Sarah Anderson, Amazon Games

Moderator: Rachel Kaser, GamesBeat

9:45 am – 9:55 am Welcome by Dean Takahashi

Dean Takahashi, lead writer for GamesBeat

9:55am – 10 am

Emcee welcome

Chris Melissinos, games evangelist at AWS

10 am – 10:30 am

TBD

10:30 am – 11 am

Sponsor Xsolla

Are You Ready for the EU’s Digital Markets Act?

This panel will delve into the implications of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) on the gaming industry. Will the EU succeed in opening markets such as app stores with this new regulatory framework.

The EU’s Digital Markets Act aims to regulate major online platforms and gatekeepers, ensuring fair competition, consumer protection, and data privacy. As the gaming industry operates in a digital ecosystem heavily influenced by platform dynamics, it is crucial for industry stakeholders to understand the implications and prepare for the changes brought by the DMA.

They will address topics such as compliance requirements, potential changes in business practices, and strategies to navigate the evolving regulatory environment. Whether you are a game developer, publisher, industry professional, or simply interested in understanding the impact of regulatory frameworks on the gaming industry, this panel offers a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights from industry leaders.

Dean Takahashi, lead writer for GamesBeat, moderator

Felix Hilgert, partner at Osborne Clark

Nicholas Longano, CEO of Scuti

10:30 am – 11 am ROOM 2

Practical steps to making the metaverse

The Metaverse may have suffered from too much vision and not enough substance. At our session, we’ve got some industry visionaries who have been working on metaverse ideas for decades. But instead of giving us some far-off vision, they’re going to talk about what’s doable now, and offer practical ideas that won’t take forever to build when it comes to bringing digital realms for all of us.

Raph Koster, CEO of Playable Worlds

Cory Ondrejka

Wagner James Au, moderator, author of Making a Metaverse That Matters

11:am – 11:30 am Lead earned session

AI and gaming: Shaping the future of interactive experiences

AI stands poised to revolutionize the gaming landscape, impacting everything from game design and development to player experiences, art and virtual worlds. The panelists, each a trailblazer in their respective domains, will explore how AI is shaping the future of interactive gaming experiences, shedding light on the latest advancements, trends, and challenges in this dynamic field. The panel will explore topics such as AI-driven game mechanics, player personalization, ethical considerations, and the future possibilities that AI holds for the gaming industry.

Negar Shaghaghi, CEO of Auxworld

Kylan Gibbs, cofounder of Inworld AI

Stef Corrazza, head of Roblox Studio

Jon Radoff, CEO of Beamable, moderator

11 am -11:30 am Room 2 Emcee David Hoppe

The changing world of games by the numbers

CJ Bangah, PwC

Moderator: Jordan Fragen

11:30 am – 12 pm

How to do blockchain games the right and wrong ways

Sean Pinnock, Avalon,

Canaan Linder, CEO of Stardust

Matt Wolf, vice president of Web3 gaming at Zynga

11:30 am -12 pm Room 2

Navigating the challenges of AI in gaming

Emmanuel de Maistre, CEO of Scenario.com

Hilary Mason, CEO of Hidden Door

Sean Kauppinen, SVP at Hiber

Moderator: Edward Saatchi, CEO of Fable

12 pm – 12:30 pm SPONSOR Animoca Brands

Building and operating a game with a symbiotic bridge between Web2 and Web3 gamers

Join us as Taehoon Kim, CEO and co-founder of nWay shares valuable insights gained from the development and operation of Wreck League — a competitive mech fighting game that caters to both the Web3 and Web3 audiences. Taehoon will talk about how to develop and service a separate build of the game for each audience that establishes a mutually beneficial partnership between Web3 creators and Web 2 gamers. Explore the intersection of traditional gaming and blockchain technology in this thought-provoking talk.

Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay, a division of Animoca Brands

Dean Takahashi, moderator

12 pm – 12:30 pm ROOM 2

Using AI to personalize games

Join us for an inspiring session at the game conference as Chethan Ramachandran, an industry visionary and representative from Skillprint, takes the stage to explore the groundbreaking advances in utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to customize gaming experiences based on individual players’ unique attributes.

Chethan’s talk will delve into the intersection of games, neuroscience and personalization, offering attendees valuable insights into how AI can revolutionize the gaming industry. Games affect the mind, and with AI, the mind can affect games – making them adaptive and personalized to each player. By driving innovation in game design, enhancing player engagement, and fostering player fulfillment, AI has the potential to transform the way we experience and interact with games.

Skillprint, a pioneering company at the forefront of AI technologies, has been dedicated to enhancing gaming experiences for players worldwide. With a focus on neuroscience research, player gameplay data, and comprehensive game characteristics and ratings, Skillprint recently launched the AdaptivePlay AI Platform into beta. This platform represents a significant leap forward in personalized gaming experiences.

Whether you are a game developer, industry professional, or gaming enthusiast, this session offers a rare opportunity to gain deeper understanding and explore the possibilities of AI in the gaming industry. Join us to discover how AI-driven personalization can shape the future of gaming, creating immersive and satisfying experiences that resonate with players on a whole new level.

Chethan Ramachandran, CEO Skillprint

1230pm – 130 pm LUNCH

12:30pm – 1:30pm: Lunch Roundtable Bain SPONSOR

The Future of immersive media: Gaming, talent and tech

Brace for a paradigm shift in how entertainment is consumed. Join Bain & Company for an eye-opening discussion on the new immersive era in entertainment and what it means for gaming companies. We’ll explore the implications for talent, tech strategy, and business models, in a lively discussion that will help you level up ahead of your competitors.

Anders Christofferson, partner at Bain & Company

1:30 pm – 2: pm

SPONSOR

Crossing the divide: Bridging sports fans to games

Game makers have plenty of models to monetize games smarter and increasing the LTV of sports audiences. But one opportunity provides game makers access to a global audience in the billions.

This panel will provide insights on how game makers can access and convert sports audiences to their games. A new cross-industry monetization models provides every game makers free access to those billions of global sports fans and can convert them to in-app purchases and drive retention and monetization.

Moderator: Nicholas Longano, Scuti CEO

Mario Alioto, San Francisco Giants

David Ortiz, SimWin Sports

Speaker 3 TBD

1:30 pm – 2: pm

A new era of corporate ventures

Eric Goldberg, cofounder of Playable Worlds

Joe Tou, Sony Ventures

Andrew Sheppard, Transcend Fund

Jake Perlman-Garr, global head of corporate development, Riot Games

2: pm – 2:30 pm SPONSOR ESA panel

Keeping creativity alive in the world of indie games

Dive deep into the waters of indie game development and publishing to understand how JumpButton Studio is shattering the status quo. Join content creator BarefootTasha as she moderates a panel discussion on the ways a Black-owned indie studio is disrupting the gaming industry with a range of upcoming original IPs, all while keeping diversity and global representation at the forefront. This discussion promises a fresh narrative on the world of indie game development and publishing, offering invaluable insights into rewriting industry standards and thriving on the edge of innovation.

MODERATOR: Barefoot Tasha

JumpButton Studio’s Nicodemus Reuben Madehdou (CEO)

Jay-Ann Lopez (COO of JumpButton Studio and Founder/CEO of Black Girl Gamers)

Michael Berthaud (Game Designer and Programmer)

2 pm – 2:30 pm ROOM 2

Exploring mixed reality’s potential ahead of the Apple Vision Pro

Meta has launched the Meta Quest 3 and Apple is planning to launch the Apple Vision Pro next year. That means that mixed reality hardware will open new opportunities for gaming. Our panel will discuss the challenges, opportunities, and future directions of this new frontier in gaming.

Moderator: Rachel Kaser

Mirrorscape CEO Grant Anderson

Ana Belova, CEO of Devar

Jake Zim, Sony Pictures VR

2:30 pm – 2:50 pm BREAK

2:50 pm -3:20 pm

Building games within the Unreal Engine Fortnite community

New platforms are emerging for user-generated games and giving indie game studios new choices for game launches. We’ll talk about the power of community in generating support for new titles and the opportunity for the birth of a new ecosystem.

Moderator: Jordan Fragen, GamesBeat writer

Alex Seropian, CEO of Look North World – Games for Unreal Engine Fortnite

Anne-Margot Rodde, founder of Creators Corp.

TBD

2:50 pm – 3:20 pm Room 2

Exploring the emerging game markets of the world

This panel will explore the exciting opportunities, challenges, and trends shaping these dynamic markets. From Africa to Asia and beyond, gain valuable insights into the unique player demographics, cultural nuances, and market dynamics that are driving the growth of these regions. We’ll have an engaging discussion that will inspire game developers, publishers, and enthusiasts to unlock new frontiers in the global gaming landscape.

Lucy Hoffman, cofounder at Carry1st

Lisa Cosmas Hanson, president of Niko Partners

Moderator: Fan Shen, investor

TBD

3:20 pm – 3:50

Best practices for moderating game communities of all sizes

Text. Voice. Image. UGC. Developing a strategy to effectively moderate content and communications from your players can be a daunting one. What should you do about the players who make it difficult for everyone else to enjoy the community? How should you incorporate threat intelligence into your player engagement strategies? What are some best practices for effective community codes of conduct? How do you effectively scale your moderation capabilities with both humans and technology? What improvements can we make to our community to boost engagement, reduce churn, and increase revenue? Join this panel of moderation and community experts and leave with a concrete set of strategic initiatives you can kick off this quarter.

Hank Howie, Game Industry Evangelist, Modulate (moderator)

Tomer Poran, VP Solution Strategy, ActiveFence

Akash Pugalia, Global President for Gaming, Media, Entertainment & Trust & Safety, Teleperformance

Alexis Miller, Director of Product Management, Schell Games

3:20 pm – 3:50 pm ROOM 2 SMALL SPONSOR

New games for new audiences

Steve Zhao, CEO of Sandbox VR

TBD

TBD

Moderator: Dean Takahashi

3:50 pm- 4:30 pm

40 years of Tetris: How falling blocks changed pop culture: A special talk al with The Tetris Titans

Join the ‘Tetris Titans’ as they delve into the iconic journey of Tetris, as it readies for its 40th anniversary. Explore how a simple game of falling blocks transcended its digital boundaries to leave an indelible mark on pop culture. From its humble beginnings to its widespread influence today, this special session offers an unparalleled look into the legacy and enduring appeal of Tetris.

Alexey Pajitnov, Tetris creator

Henk Rogers, founder, Blue Planet Alliance

Maya Rogers, CEO of Tetris

Moderator: Chris Kohler, editorial director, Digital Eclipse

4:30 pm- 5:30 pm

Meet the 2024 Game Changers

Speakers: Moritz Baier-Lentz, Partner at Lightspeed; Dean Takahashi, Lead Writer at GamesBeat; plus VIP judges

To close out the conference, Lightspeed and GamesBeat will crown the 2024 Game Changers, the top emerging, innovative startups in gaming and interactive technology. And who better to select tomorrow’s leaders than today’s? In addition to meeting the winners for the first time, you’ll hear from a panel of Game Changers VIP judges, the leading gaming executives and operators with senior leadership experience from various companies about everything from trends they’re seeing, to where the industry is headed.

Moritz Baier-Lentz, Lightspeed

Moderator: Dean Takahashi

5:30 pm-5:35 pm Emcee finish Chris Melissinos

5:30 pm to 7 pm reception at Lightspeed