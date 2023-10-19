GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

GamesBeat Next is right around the corner — October 23-24, and, just like all of our recent conferences, it features the return of the Women in Gaming Breakfast. The conference and the breakfast take place in-person at the Convene event center in San Francisco.

As with previous iterations of the breakfast, it will feature a delicious breakfast and networking space, with conversations aimed at women in the gaming industry. A panel featuring four speakers will also speak on an important industry topic. The breakfast is on the morning of our second day, October 24, and we are pleased to have Amazon Games as the sponsor.

Women in the game industry can use this code at registration to get into the event for free: GBN23WIG.

The panel at this breakfast is titled “If you think your career is going to be a straight line, guess again!” Our speakers are Sarah Anderson, head of global marketing and partnerships for Amazon Games; Perrin Kaplan, co-founder of Zebra Partners; Erica Larson, head of industry, tech and consumer electronics in Gaming at Google and Monika Madrid, the VP of games at Magid. I will have the pleasure of moderating the panel alongside the four marvelous speakers.

As the title suggests, the panel will be discussing the different twists and turns those in the games industry (or who wish to enter the industry) can expect in their careers. We’ll be discussing the risks and rewards of an unpredictable career, and what women in the industry can do to steer their careers down paths that they want. Anyone interested in attending can register for the event here.