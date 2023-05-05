Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

I'm very excited to present our full agenda for our GamesBeat Summit 2023 event on May 22-23 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Los Angeles. It will be accompanied by a third day of virtual content on May 24.

It’s my pleasure to note this is our 15th annual event, and our theme is The Next Level, as in what will deliver the next level of growth for gaming. We’re in a tough downturn now and we need to blend the thinking of our best minds — and perhaps AIs — to figure out how to get to the other side.

And while times are tough, I still think it’s worth it to gather at the industry’s center at the GamesBeat Summit and contemplate the big questions facing gaming. Our themes include gaming and Hollywood, generative AI, user-generated content, mental health, sustainability, mobile gaming, diversity, blockchain games and the metaverse.

Over the years, we built GamesBeat Summit into THE event to meet the gaming thought leaders. Whatever the latest gaming trend is, whether it’s at the core of the industry or on its edge, we expose you to the best thinkers — and let you draw your conclusions about what could disrupt gaming next.

Latoya Peterson is cofounder and CXO at Glow Up Games.

Our commitment to our GamesBeat community is to sort through the hype, follow the money and analyze the business trends. What do I mean by community? Well, I regularly introduce game startups to a list of 45 venture capitalists who focus on games. More than a quarter of those VCs recently wanted to be introduced for the first time to Richard Garfield’s new startup Popularium.

We also try to create a real community. We’ve offered free codes to bring eligible people to attend our Women in Gaming Breakfast (code: GBSWIGB23) and our first-even Diversity in Gaming Breakfast (code: GBSDIV23) at this year’s event. About 51% of our speakers come from diverse backgrounds. We hope you come to our in-person days and engage in the meals, networking and thought-leadership sessions.

We’ll close the event with our annual GamesBeat Visionary Awards, hosted by Tammy McDonald.

Without further ado, here’s who we’ll have at our GamesBeat Summit 2023 event.

Day 1 (May 22, 2023) in person in LA at the Marina del Rey Marriott

Jen Oneal, CEO of Magic Soup Games, is speaking at our 6th Women in Gaming Breakfast.

8:00am – 9:15am

Women in Gaming Breakfast

Implementing change and bringing women to the forefront in the gaming industry

The breakfast will feature a panel of gaming veterans who will share their experiences, insights and inspirations for gaming. It will address breaking into the industry and breaking barriers, as well as opportunities to implement change on a high level in games. The idea behind our sixth Women in Gaming breakfast is to help women network, listen to each other, and take away some positive and practical inspirations for change, creativity, innovation and business success.

Moderator: Rachel Kaser, writer for GamesBeat

Michelle Torrey, Visa

Jen Oneal, CEO of Magic Soup Games

Catharina Mallet, vice president and general manager of EA Maxis

9:15am – 9:25 am

Welcome

Dean Takahashi, lead writer for GamesBeat

9:25am – 9:30 am

Emcee introduction

Latoya Peterson, cofounder, CXO, and Director for the Culture at Glow Up Games

Lisa Anderson, EVP of Jam City, will speak on mobile gaming at GamesBeat Summit 2023.

9:30 am – 10:00 am

The future of mobile gaming

Shlomi Aizenberg COO Playtika

Chris Plummer, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Mobile for Activision

Lisa Anderson, EVP Jam City

Moderator: Jordan Fragen, GamesBeat writer

10:am – 10:30 am

Transforming gaming experiences with AI

Unity has researched and productized AI for years, and has anticipated AI being the second biggest inflection point in the history of the gaming industry in the last 20 years after the emergence of 3D. Join Unity CEO John Riccitiello for a discussion about the thrilling world of gaming and artificial intelligence, where AI and ML technologies are changing the way interactive entertainment is created and consumed, and why real-time 3D (RT3D) content matters now more than ever. Learn more about how creators can leverage AI to build more immersive and dynamic gaming and industry experiences and take their visions to greater heights. Riccitiello will be moderated by Joost van Dreunen, author of One Up: Creativity, Competition and the Global Business of Video Games.

John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity, fireside chat

Moderator: Joost van Dreunen, NYU and author of One Up

John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity Technologies.



10:30 am – 11am

Ready Player All: Launching games at the forefront of culture

Join us to hear how game publishing has transformed, with leading publishers launching games as culturally-relevant entertainment. Get a first look at how Niantic is launching its brand-new IP Peridot, reaching, engaging and converting gamers from all walks of life.

Jordan Fragen, GamesBeat writer (moderator)

Assaf Sagy, TikTok

Rema Vasan, TikTok

Mike Quigley, CMO, Niantic

11am – 11:30am

Jordan Fragen.

11:30am – 12pm

Enjoy the Game: Industry statistics and trends

Join long-time industry veteran and President of Xsolla, Chris Hewish, in a thought-provoking talk about recent industry performance and upcoming trends based on proprietary and public data and insights from partners and Xsolla’s extensive network of gaming professionals. Topics covered include how macroeconomic trends influence the decisions being made by game companies and the direct-to-consumer trend gaining momentum in response to these trends as well as looking at emerging markets, ways to expand into new sectors, and how generative AI impacts the video game industry.

Chris Hewish, president of Xsolla

Moderator: Dean Takahashi, lead writer for GamesBeat

Dean Takahashi and Paul Bettner spoke at SXSW 2023.

11:30am – 12pm ROOM 2

Elizabeth Olson is announcer for Room 2

From niche to mainstream: The path to mass adoption of blockchain in gaming

Blockchain technology has been making waves in the gaming industry, promising new ways to create, distribute, and monetize games. With the rise of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), blockchain-based games are gaining popularity and attracting funding. But what will it take for blockchain games to go mainstream? In this panel, we will explore the challenges and opportunities facing the adoption of blockchain games, including issues of scalability, usability, simplicity and regulation.

Canaan Linder, CEO of Stardust

Mark Otero, CEO and founder of Azra Games

Paul Bettner, CEO of Playful and Wildcard Alliance

Moderator: Angela Dalton, CEO & Founder, Signum Growth Capital

Angela Dalton is the CEO and founder of Signum Growth Capital

12pm – 12:30 pm

Time to Level Up: What’s needed for the next successful Web3 game

The conversation around web3 games has been passionate and divisive, but one thing promoters and dissidents alike agree on is that a number of challenges — both technical and reputational — must be overcome before web3 gaming can truly take off. Join us for a discussion with game makers and infrastructure builders about the core challenges that exist for web3 games, and how studios are (or aren’t) solving them.

Dean Takahashi, moderator

Peter Kieltyka – CEO and Co-founder of Horizon Blockchain Games

Urvit Goel – VP, Head of Global Games & Platform BD at Polygon

Serhat Maraşlıgil, head of operations at Boomland

Azra Games CEO Mark Otero.

12pm – 12:30pm ROOM 2

Power to the people

No-code authoring and generative AI are about to power an explosion in the quantity, diversity, innovation, and most importantly the quality of user generated games. This session will discuss the upcoming developments in AI which are changing the user-generated content (UGC) landscape in gaming.

Jordan Weisman, founder of Endless Adventures

Emmanuel de Maistre, CEO of Scenario

1230pm – 130 pm

12:30pm – 1:30pm

Lunch Roundtable

How to build successful and seamless web3 games: executive roundtable + Q&A

Sit down with game studios, Polygon, and the builders and executives from Sequence—the all-in-one web3 developer platform and smart wallet for games—to discuss web3 games, how to overcome technical challenges, and how to deliver great games to your players. Sequence is built by Horizon, the team behind Skyweaver. The Sequence infrastructure is born from their experience building a seamless web3 game that anyone can play.

Facilitators:

Peter Kieltyka, CEO & Co-Founder at Horizon

Corrina Chow, Strategic BD and Partnership Director at Horizon

Participants:

Urvit Goel, VP Business Development, Gaming & Platform at Polygon Labs

Serhat Maraşlıgil, COO of BoomLand

Hilary Mason is CEO of Hidden Door

1:30pm – 2pm

Exploring the potential of generative AI in games

Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize game development, from procedural content generation to intelligent NPCs and adaptive difficulty. This panel brings together experts in both AI and game development to discuss the latest advances how they can be applied to create more immersive and dynamic game experiences. We’ll also touch on the ethical considerations of AI in games and new types of game systems we haven’t imagined yet.

Moderator: Jon Radoff, CEO of Beamable

Kylan Gibbs, chief product officer of Inworld AI

Matt White, CEO of Berkeley Synthetic

Hilary Mason, CEO of Hidden Door

1:30pm – 2pm ROOM 2

Making fun games (with blockchain)

Benjamin Charbit, CEO of Life Beyond Studios

Susan Cummings, CEO of Petaverse/Tiny Rebel Games

Jeffrey Butler, chief product officer Avalon

Moderator: TBD

Kylan Gibbs is cofounder and chief product officer at Inworld AI.

2pm – 2:30 pm



Taking the best of gaming culture to the wider world

Gaming has become bigger than ever. Gaming properties are taking over television and movies, bringing in non-gamer audiences into the worlds first created for games. But as gaming moves from a subculture to mass culture, it can bring along its problems too. Can gaming shed the worst of its past, such as toxicity? If gaming leaders can address these challenges and others around diversity, equity and inclusion, then perhaps they can enable a global culture that is deserving of the entire world’s attention.

Leo Olebe, head of Youtube Gaming

Moonlit Beshimov, head of gaming/global industry partnerships solutions

Moderator: Dean Takahashi, lead writer for GamesBeat

2pm – 2:30pm ROOM 2

TBD

2:30pm – 3pm

Justin Davis of Spectrum Labs speaks at GamesBeat Summit 2022.

The tidal wave is coming – is your player community ready for generative AI?

As generative AI technology progresses, the gaming industry is witnessing a rapid increase in AI-generated content. This surge in player content presents both opportunities and challenges for gaming platforms. Join Dean Takahashi, Lead Writer for GamesBeat, in a fireside chat with Justin Davis, CEO of Spectrum Labs, as they explore the impact of this AI-generated content explosion and discuss strategies for preserving platform integrity and fostering a positive player experience.

Takeaways:

Utilize AI to elevate player experiences and foster a safe, creative environment while effectively mitigating risks associated with harmful content.

Implement proactive measures using AI-driven tools to identify and manage undesirable content, ensuring a secure and inclusive gaming community.

Tackle legal and ethical complexities by staying informed on relevant regulations and best practices, maintaining compliance, and safeguarding player trust.

Combine human expertise with AI-driven solutions, striking a balance that maximizes the effectiveness of safeguarding efforts while enriching the overall gaming experience.

Justin Davis, CEO of Spectrum Labs

Moderator: Dean Takahashi

Rachel Kaser is a GamesBeat writer.

2:30pm – 3pm ROOM 2

Hollywood’s vision of games

Video games have long been a source of inspiration for Hollywood. From the early days of arcade games to the latest blockbuster titles, games have provided rich source material for movies and TV shows. But what happens when the relationship between games and Hollywood goes the other way? In this panel, we will explore how Hollywood’s vision of games has evolved over the years, and how it is shaping the future of the gaming industry. We will hear from experts in the fields of film, television, and gaming, who will discuss the challenges and opportunities of adapting games for the big and small screens. From the creative process of adapting game narratives to the technical challenges of translating gameplay mechanics to a visual medium, we will delve deep into the intersection of games and Hollywood.

Moderator Rachel Kaser, GamesBeat writer

Maureen Fan, Baobab CEO

Dmitri Johnson, cofounder of Story Kitchen

Ted Schilowitz, futurist at Paramount Pictures

Maureen Fan is CEO of Baobab Studios.

3pm -3:20pm

3:20pm – 3:30pm

2023 Macroeconomic and gaming outlook: Data worse than 2022, but markets may be better

Ryan McDermott, Resolute Partners

3:30 pm- 4pm

How to do trust and safety right before you’re forced to do so

Moderator: Hank Howie, game industry evangelist at Modulate

Mike Pondsmith is CEO of R. Talsorian Games and creator of Cyberpunk.

4:pm- 430 pm

A conversation with the mild-mannered creator of Cyberpunk

Mike Pondsmith, creator of Cyberpunk and founder of R. Talsorian Games

Jane Chung Hoffacker, CEO & Co-founder, Incredible Dream

430pm-5:30pm

The future of Hollywood and games

Marcus Graham, aka djWHEAT, of Fortis Games and Robert Kirkman, chairman of Skybound Entertainment and producer of The Walking Dead.

Introductions: Dean Takahashi, lead writer for GamesBeat; Jon Goldman, cofounder of Skybound

Robert Kirkman, founder of Skybound and creator of The Walking Dead

Moderator: Marcus “DJWheat” Graham

5:30pm – 630pm

Dmitri Johnson is cofounder of Story Kitchen.

Day 2 (May 23 2023) in person in LA at the Marina del Rey Marriott

8am – 9:10am

Diversity in gaming breakfast (invited guests)

Sheloman Byrd is the new COO at Streamline Media Group.

How to find diverse developers to build your gaming and metaverse experiences

Description: As gaming and the metaverse continue to grow, it’s important to ensure that diverse perspectives are represented in the development process. This panel will explore strategies for finding and recruiting diverse developers to build your gaming and metaverse experiences. Panelists will discuss the benefits of diverse teams, share best practices for recruiting underrepresented groups, and provide insights on how to create an inclusive culture that fosters creativity and collaboration.

Sheloman Byrd, COO of Streamline Studios

Veronica Costa Orvalho, CEO of Didimo

TBD

Moderator: Latoya Peterson, cofounder, CXO, and Director for the Culture at Glow Up Games

9:10am – 9:15am

Welcome

Rachel Kaser, GamesBeat writer

9:15 am – 9:20am

Emcee welcome

Latoya Peterson, cofounder, CXO, and Director for the Culture at Glow Up Games

9:20-9:30am

Economic adversity – Where does gaming find itself today?

The broader difficulties across the economic and tech landscape have started affecting gaming as seen in the last six months – where do we go from here? A realistic look at some macro trends impacting gaming from a financial perspective plus where to find those greener pastures and opportunities that are developing for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.

Alina Soltys, cofounder of Quantum Tech Partners

Alina Soltys is cofounder of Quantum Tech Partners.

9:30 am – 10am

Web3 isn’t the future of gaming. We need to free play.

Brooks Brown, founder and CEO of Consortium9, and the creator of its platform NOR, shares how he’ll bring the excitement and fun back to gaming, and rejuvenate an industry that has forgotten the values that made it so successful. Moderator Dean Takahashi will guide the conversation, exploring topics such as how NOR will give gamers from any background, anywhere in the world, an opportunity to become their own “sports franchise” player, and how the economy of NOR fuels an entire ecosystem of play by empowering teamwork and competition between metagamers and gamers.

Brooks Brown, founder of Consortium9

Dean Takahashi, moderator

10 am – 10:30 am

Brooks Brown is founder of Consortium9.

Igniting infinite creativity: Level Infinite on empowering studios to make games

Eddie Chan, chief strategy officer at Tencent Games Global, will do a fireside chat with moderator Lisa Cosmas Hanson, president of Niko Partners. Chan will speak about his roles as both an investor and manager in Tencent’s many game studios, the company’s vision for expanding into the PC and console sectors, its belief and continued investment in the industry’s continued growth, and how it brings together its disparate studios around the world with a unique blend of support, expertise and independence.

Eddie Chan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tencent Games Global at Tencent

Moderator: Lisa Cosmas Hanson, president of Niko Partners

10:30am – 11am

Blockchain gaming and the sequel to free-to-play

Description: The gaming industry is constantly evolving, and the rise of blockchain technology has opened up new possibilities for game developers and players. In this panel, Gabe Leydon, CEO of Limit Break, and Dean Takahashi of GamesBeat will explore the intersection of blockchain technology and free-to-play gaming. And they will talk about why it makes sense to do a Super Bowl ad.

Gabe Leydon, CEO of Limit Break

Moderator: Dean Takahashi, lead writer for GamesBeat

Eddie Chan of Tencent.

11am – 11:30am

11:30am – 12pm

Gaming for health: Examples of how video games are revolutionizing healthcare

Video games have been increasingly used in healthcare to improve patient outcomes and make therapy more engaging. This panel brings together experts in the field to discuss the intersection of video games and healthcare. Laura Tabacof will share her experience using video games in rehabilitation, while Mirelle Phillips will address how Studio Elsewhere is incorporating games into healthcare projects. Eddie Martucci, CEO of Akili, will discuss the progress of EndeavorRx, the first prescription video game for children with ADHD. Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO of the Entertainment Software Association, will moderate the discussion and explore how the gaming industry is pushing the boundaries of healthcare.

Laura Tabacof, assistant professor of rehabilitation at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Mirelle Phillips, Founder of Studio Elsewhere

Eddie Martucci, CEO and cofounder of Akili

Moderator: Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association

Stanley Pierre-Louis is CEO of the Entertainment Software Association.

11:30am – 12pm ROOM 2

Amy Allison is speaker announcer for Room 2

Building the metaverse with open standards

As the idea of the metaverse moves closer to reality, it’s clear that it will be a massive undertaking. The biggest companies may try to pull it off themselves and maintain their tradition of walled gardens. Do we want to build the metaverse, as an open and inclusive landscape like the Web, or as a bunch of mini-verses: parallel propriety metaverses with no real commerce among them? Achieving a metaverse for all will require unprecedented cooperation among companies, standards development organizations, open-source projects, and scholars to produce a set of industry standards enabling an open and inclusive metaverse. This panel brings together experts in the field to discuss the importance of establishing standards for the open metaverse, the progress being made today, and how it could evolve. The panelists will explore the challenges of creating a unified system that can facilitate seamless interaction between different virtual worlds, the importance of privacy and security in a shared digital space, and the ethical considerations that must considered.

Neil Trevett, Initial Chair, Metaverse Standards Forum

Royal O’Brien the Linux Foundation, general manager

Tony Parisi, chief strategy officer, Lamina1

Moderator: Marc Petit, Epic Games

Tony Parisi at SVVR in 2017.

12pm – 12:30 pm

Reimagining beloved IP: How to get it right

Mobile-first games company Scopely is no stranger to creating games based on beloved brands. From Yahtzee With Buddies to Scrabble Go to Star Trek Fleet Command, Marvel Strike Force, and beyond, the company’s diverse portfolio features a slate of award-winning franchises that both ignite and reignite players’ passions for iconic IP. Scopely recently reteamed with long-time partner Hasbro to introduce their newest experience Monopoly Go – currently the No. 1 free game around the world. In this fireside chat, Scopely will discuss how to find the right audiences for your game, why community building is more important than ever, and how a global game team that spans continents and time zones can create unique game-making magic.

Massimo Maietti, GM and VP of Product at Scopely

Howard Shin, senior art director at Scopely

Moderator: Amy Jo Kim, founder of Game Thinking

12pm – 12:15pm ROOM 2

How AI can help publishers and creators craft better launch content

AI can change how we launch games from the perspective of publishers, developers and creators. They can leverage AI to source great content rising from creators and push it out to social networks, drawing more focus on user-generated content.

Daniel Evans, CEO of Reely

Amy Jo Kim at Game Thinking Live.

12:15 pm – 12:30 pm Room 2

The future of mixed reality

Alexey Menshikov, CEO of Beatshapers

12:30pm – 1:30pm

Lunch Roundtable

Mental health and games

Ryan Douglas, cofounder of DeepWell Technologies

Nanea Reeves, CEO of Tripp

Jamil Higley, moderator

12:30pm – 1:30pm

Lunch Roundtable Level Infinite/Tencent sponsor

Level Infinite presents: A Conversation On the State of GaaS

Games-as-a-Service is now the dominant form of gaming. What does this mean for development and publishing? Are we moving towards a model closer to television, with years of ongoing content coming in waves of unique seasons? In this roundtable, Anthony Crouts, North American head of marketing for Level Infinite, and Ryan Ward, commercial team director for TiMi Studio Group, will lead an interactive discussion discussing the challenges and opportunities that come with the dream of making a game that lasts for generations. Of course, not every service can last that long, so we’ll talk about how reaching new audiences, keeping existing players engaged, managing development schedules, building a positive community and maintaining trust are all a part of the job. We’ll also talk about how live service titles can avoid crunch and runaway production costs and how to keep teams motivated! These topics and more will be part of the conversation. Join us!

Anthony Crouts, North American head of marketing for Level Infinite at Tencent

Ryan Ward, commercial team director for TiMI Studio Group at Tencent

Emily Eitches is head of business development at House of Blueberry.

1:30pm – 2pm

The second-best time to build: Why gaming M&A and venture capital remain at elevated levels

Our panel of experts will talk about M&A in the gaming industry and investing in games in spite of the economic downturn.

Moderator: David Higley, Lazard

Shan Shan, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners

Frankie Zhu, Liontree/Griffin Gaming Partners

Lia Zhang, Makers Fund

Lia Zhang is an investor at Makers Fund.

1:30pm – 2pm ROOM 2

From Bricks to Bits: How traditional brands can enter the gaming and metaverse markets

The gaming and metaverse markets are booming, and traditional brands are taking notice. From fashion and beauty to sports and entertainment, brands are increasingly turning to gaming and the metaverse as a way to engage with their audiences and reach new customers. But how can traditional brands successfully navigate these new and rapidly evolving markets? In this panel, we will explore the opportunities and challenges facing traditional brands as they enter the gaming and metaverse spaces.

Gabrielle Heyman, head of global brand partnerships at Zynga

Amber Bezahler, CEO of Muus Collective

Emily Eitches, head of business development at House of Blueberry

Moderator: Steven Hummel, senior manager at CTA Market Research

2pm – 2:20 pm

Rebuilding a productive culture



Outfit7’s Principal Game Producer Allan Stowe shares the difficult but valuable lessons of when people shy away from conflict, lead to burn out and how building relationships can rebuild a strong and productive culture.

Allan Stowe, principal game producer at Outfit7

2pm – 2:30pm ROOM 2

Living in The Simulation

Jessica Shamash is creative director at Fable.

Fable is building a version of the AI-powered simulation seen in the TV show Westworld. In Fable’s Simulation, players train their AIs in dialogue, behavior and story and then watch as the AIs train each other and grow in intelligence. We’ll have the Simulation’s creators discuss what it’s like to set loose AI characters in their own metaverse, and the lessons of applying the latest Generative AI tooling to games. We’ll also explore the implications and new ethical considerations that arise from creating simulated AI societies and the ethics of how we treat emergent intelligence.

Moderator: Edward Saatchi, CEO of Fable

Jessica Shamash, creative director at Fable

Pete Billington cofounder at Fable

Frank Carey, CTO at Fable

2:20 pm – 2:40 pm

Beyond the hype: A look at XR real-world applications and XR scalability challenges

Mawari CEO Luis Oscar Ramirez Solorzano, will address the delivery bottlenecks and technological advancements in XR development needed for XR delivery to truly scale. He will also showcase case studies from various sectors, including transportation, education, and entertainment, to discuss whether the ubiquitous XR Cloud and ever persistent digital twin of the world are currently achievable. This talk will be organized to provide a clear and concise overview of the topic.

Mawari CEO Luis Oscar Ramirez Solorzano

Pete Billington is cofounder of Fable.

2:40 pm – 3 pm

Navigating the emerging direct-to-consumer opportunity in video games

Entertainment sectors have been in the direct-to-consumer space for quite some time but the video game industry is on the front end of the curve and anticipating robust growth in the space. Join Xsolla as they welcome leading experts from Mastercard and Niantic on stage to hear how they’re charting the DTC course and delivering innovative new ideas as this key segment of commerce evolves.

Moderator: Ron Scott, Regional Director of the Americas from Xsolla

Jenna Seiden, Vice President of Business Development at Niantic

Tim Montgomery, Senior Vice President of Account Management at Mastercard

2:30pm – 245pm ROOM 2

The future of the internet: When the metaverse becomes omnipresent

TerraZero Technologies will channel their experiences working with global brands like Molson Coors, Fidelity International, PwC Global, Estée Lauder, Bacardi – and what current market opportunities exist for creating new verticals of profit and sales within virtual environments. The metaverse presents an opportunity for reinvention – but the technology itself is not nascent. It’s here, and both businesses and consumers are benefitting now. This panel will answer the actionable steps brands can take today to champion the virtual spaces of tomorrow and the future of engagement on the Internet.

Brandon F. Johnson, co-COO and chief experience officer at Terrazero

Ryan Kieffer, co-COO and chief metaverse officer

2:45pm- 3pm ROOM 2

A Playful Approach to Retention, Engagement and Signups

Join Yaprak DeCarmine, CEO and Founder of Game Jolt, as she shares insights on how to transform products from a simple offering to a dynamic, engaging platform that keeps users coming back for more through gamified reward systems.

Yaprak DeCarmine, CEO and Founder of Game Jolt

3pm -3:30pm

3:30pm-4pm

The future of blockbuster games

David Haddad is president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.



David Haddad, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Moderator: Dean Takahashi

4pm – 4:30 pm

TBD

Moderator, Dean Takahashi

430pm-450 pm

GamesBeat Visionary Awards

The GamesBeat Visionary Awards started in 2018 as a way to honor game industry leaders who showed real vision for the future. We added the Up and Comer award to honor someone whose accomplishments are ahead of them. Tammy McDonald of Griffin Gaming Partners will host the awards as we reveal this years outstanding winners.

Host: Tammy McDonald, venture partner at Griffin Gaming Partners

Day 3 ( online only)

Take-Two Interactive chief executive Strauss Zelnick.

9:10 am – 9:15am

Welcome

Rachel Kaser, GamesBeat writer

9:15 am – 9:10am

Emcee welcome

Emcee Chris Melissinos welcome

9:10am – 9:30am

Blockchain gaming: What comes after the hype and skepticism cycles

Yat Siu of Animoca Brands and Miko Matsumura of Gumi Cryptos Capital talk about the current challenges for blockchain gaming and what they see ahead in future cycles when the market can reach its potential.

Yat Siu, CEO of Animoca Brands

Miko Matsumura, managing partner at Gumi Cryptos Capital

9:30am – 9:40am

How GenZ views the metaverse

Cagy, influencer

9:40 am – 10:10 am

Hasbro at 100: What’s next?

Over the last 100 years, Hasbro has built many iconic brands including Nerf, Transformers, Monopoly, Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. Chris Cocks, CEO of Hasbro, will share his vision on how to transform the company into a digital powerhouse entertaining fans of all ages. We’ll get insights into the company’s digital/physical strategies as well as its plans for gaming.

Chris Cocks, CEO of Hasbro

Moderator: Michael Metzger, partner at Drake Star Partners.

10:10am -10:30am

Will the next digital frontier be in the metaverse?

Hironao Kunimitsu, CEO of Thirdverse

Moderator: Dean Takahashi

Chris Cocks is CEO of Hasbro.

10:30am – 11:00am

DE&I and Employee Resource Groups

How to marshal your resources across the company for better DE&I recruiting and more inclusive games. Representatives from Take-Two Interactive’s employee resource groups weigh in.

Bertram Hudson (T2 NY), senior marketing technology product manager, global marketing technology Molly Sewalk (T2 NY), events coordinator, corporate events

Jonathan Williams (Private Division), QA tester, quality assurance & release management

Moderator: Chanel Ward (T2 NY), director, diversity, equity & inclusion, human resources

11:00am – 11:30am

Fireside chat with Strauss Zelnick

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two

Moderator: Mike Vorhaus, president of Vorhaus Advisors

11:30am – 12:00pm

The future of VR and the metaverse

Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games

Moderator: Rachel Kaser, GamesBeat writer.

12pm – 1215 pm

TBD

1215pm – 1230pm

The Universal backlot: Why your strategy around tools for the metaverse matters

There has never been a greater need for a strategic rethinking of asset creation and management. The rapid adoption, and hype, of AI tools will drive digital development in the metaverse at a far more rapid pace than we could have expected. The metaverse becomes an all encompassing term for a simulation of the world that will feed vital information and data to hungry learning machines.

Omid Rahmat, executive vice president of Jon Peddie Research

Tommy Palm, CEO and cofounder of Resolution Games.

1230pm – 1pm

From here to the metaverse

Meta and Newzoo joined forces in a 2022 survey to understand gaming consumer sentiment about the metaverse. In this session, Stephen Gray from Facebook Gaming will share key takeaways directly from this key industry research, before diving into a discussion hosted by Tim Lion from Facebook Gaming with Stephen and research partner Alexis Pamboris from Newzoo about the future of the metaverse for gamers.”

Alexis Pamboris, Research Director, Newzoo

Moderator: Tim Lion, head of haming marketing, global brand & programs, Facebook Gaming at Meta

Stephen Gray, senior marketing insights researcher at Meta

Sponsored by Facebook Gaming/Meta

John Needham at the League of Lengeds Worlds event.

1 pm – 1:30pm

The Metaverse Forum: The challenges that need to be addressed in the gaming metaverse

As the concept of gaming, immersive worlds, and the metaverse continue to evolve, it’s becoming increasingly clear that there are a number of significant challenges that need to be addressed if this vision is to become a reality. In this panel, experts from across the industry will come together to discuss these challenges and explore potential solutions.

Shuchi Rana, Service Now (moderator) confirmed

Nick Tornow, vice president of engineering at Roblox

Wagner James Au, author of Making a Metaverse That Matters

Chris Brandt, CMO of Chipotle

1:30pm – 2pm

How gaming can simulate climate change

Sheridan Tatsuno

Sheridan Tatsuno will talk about the power of gaming in the enterprise, climate games that can engage climate activists, and community building and global collaboration in the metaverse. He’ll talk about how to gamify climate action to get gamers to help save our planet.

Sheridan Tatsuno, founder of Dreamscape Global

Moderator: Susanna Pollack, president of Games for Change

2pm – 230pm

John Needham, president of esports at Riot Games

Moderator: Jordan Fragen, GamesBeat writer

3 pm- 330 pm TBD