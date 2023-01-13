We’ve decided to delay our GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 event, originally planned for next month. We are now integrating the metaverse into our larger GamesBeat Summit 2023 event on May 22-23 in Santa Monica, CA, with a third day of virtual content.

The marketplace gave us feedback that May is better timing and that a hybrid event with in-person and virtual is the best format. Indeed, we’ve decided to add a third day of online content. Our planned virtual metaverse event content will now be folded into the in-person GamesBeat Summit.

I think this is going to be a good thing for us. We’ll have a better overall event and we’ll be able to execute on some very big themes that are brewing in the game industry. I just came back from five days at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, and it was good to see a lot of people in person — many that I hadn’t seen in three years. We’ll be safe, but we’ll be able to celebrate the joys of gaming together under one roof.

Meanwhile, GamesBeat Summit 2023 is developing fast. We’ve got some good speakers including Chris Cocks, CEO of Hasbro; Yat Siu, executive chairman of Animoca Brands; John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity; Maureen Fan, CEO of Baobab; Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games; Sheloman Byrd, COO of Streamline Studios; Kylan Gibbs, CPO of Inworld AI; and Ted Schilowitz, futurist at Paramount and many more.

The event is our flagship conference of the year and it will focus on the changes happening in the core of the game industry. This event will have discussions with key leaders of the game industry on topics that span everything from making games for core audiences to business decisions that leaders face on topics such as diversity, M&A, investments, Hollywood and games, mental health, user-generated content, esports, as well as blockchain and the metaverse.

We’ll have seers and experts of the industry from the game market-focused Ryan McDermott of Resolute Partners Group, who will help us sort through the economic and market views that are relevant to games in 2023. Omid Rahmat of Jon Peddie Research will talk about the tools of the metaverse. And Richard Hoeg of Hoeg Law will walk us through the laws and regulations affecting gaming. Tom Pigott, CEO of Ludo.ai, will walk us through the implications of generative AI for game development.

I am busy recruit some of the maestros of the metaverse, gaming, and Hollywood — as the forces that are coming together and elevating gaming culture into the mainstream could be strong enough to lift us out of the current industry funk and lead us to the next generation of games.

We’ll have content, networking, and fun events for folks that spans a couple of days in an elegant setting. We will also have our sixth Women in Gaming breakfast. We’ll be shooting for a very good mix of diverse speakers.

GamesBeat Summit has developed a reputation for having thought leaders. We’ll confront industry challenges and present multiple points of view as we has through complex topics. We’ve got many more speakers booked and we’ll be saying more about our event plans.

Our moderators include some veterans of gaming as well, including Lisa Cosmas Hanson, president of Niko Partners; Michael Metzger, partner at Drake Star Partners; Jon Radoff, CEO of Beamable; David Higley, managing director of Lazard; Rachel Kaser, GamesBeat writer; Jordan Fragen, GamesBeat writer.

There is still time to help us fill out the agenda with earned and sponsored sessions. We promise to focus on the highest-quality talks from the brightest people in the industry who can show us the way. Hope to see you there.