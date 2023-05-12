Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

We’re proud to say our GamesBeat Summit 2023 event on May 22-23 in person in Los Angeles (and online on the 24th) will feature our first Diversity in Gaming Breakfast.

How do you find diverse talent for your gaming and metaverse experiences? That’s the topic of our panel at the breakfast, which will take place on day two of the event at 7:50 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. on May 22. The session will be open to all registered attendees at the summit.

And this code GBSDIV23 gets the user free access to the Diversity in Gaming Breakfast as well as the entire conference, which takes place May 22-23 at the Marina del Rey Marriott and May 24 for an online day.

Our panel will run from 8:20 a.m. Pacific to 9 a.m. And our panelists are:

Leanne Loombe, nead of external games at Netflix

Bryna Dabby Smith, CEO of Brass Lion Entertainment

Sheloman Byrd, COO of Streamline Studios

Veronica Costa Orvalho, CEO of Didimo

Moderator: Latoya Peterson, cofounder, CXO, and Director for the Culture at Glow Up Games

The facts on our Diversity in Gaming Breakfast at GamesBeat Summit 2023.

As gaming and the metaverse continue to grow, it’s important to ensure that diverse perspectives are represented in the development process. This panel will explore strategies for finding and recruiting diverse developers to build your gaming and metaverse experiences. Panelists will discuss the benefits of diverse teams, share best practices for recruiting underrepresented groups, and provide insights on how to create an inclusive culture that fosters creativity and collaboration.

As one of our other sessions will point out, studies from the International Game Developers Association have shown that the game industry has a pipeline issue, where it needs more women and people of color in the industry, and a promotion issue, where women and people of color and non-binary people of all ethnicities are under-represented in management.

I’d also like to remind you that our sixth Women in Gaming Breakfast will take place a day earlier on May 22, also at the Marina del Rey Marriott, from 8 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. on the first day of our conference. If you would like to attend that women-only breakfast, you can use the code GBSWIGB23. Both codes for the breakfasts will max out at 100 uses.

The Next Level

It’s my pleasure to note this is our 15th annual event, and our theme is The Next Level, as in what will deliver the next level of growth for gaming. We’re in a tough downturn now and we need to blend the thinking of our best minds — and perhaps AIs — to figure out how to get to the other side.

And while times are tough, I still think it’s worth it to gather at the industry’s center at the GamesBeat Summit and contemplate the big questions facing gaming. Our themes include gaming and Hollywood, generative AI, user-generated content, mental health, sustainability, mobile gaming, diversity, blockchain games and the metaverse.

Over the years, we built GamesBeat Summit into THE event to meet the gaming thought leaders. Whatever the latest gaming trend is, whether it’s at the core of the industry or on its edge, we expose you to the best thinkers — and let you draw your conclusions about what could disrupt gaming next.