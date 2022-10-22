Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

We’re happy to say we’ll have our fifth Women in Gaming breakfast on October 25 at our GamesBeat Summit Next 2022 event.

We hope to match our previous breakfasts with more than 100 women attending. And yes, we’ll have food again as the event will take place in person at our event venue in San Francisco from 8 am sharp to 9:15 am Pacific time on Tuesday. The women-only event will take place ahead of our official opening of the summit. (It will be a free breakfast for those registered at the event and it not be broadcast online event; women who have not registered yet can register with the code WIG).

Rachel Kaser, our GamesBeat writer, will moderate a panel with speakers including Latoya Peterson, chief strategy officer and cofounder of Glow Up Games (and our day one emcee); Beryl Chavez Li, cofounder of Yield Guild Games; and Tammy McDonald, CEO of Axis Game Factory and strategic adviser for Griffin Gaming Partners.

The session is entitled, “How women can make their own success in the gaming industry (WIP).”

Women in the games industry have seen major upheavals in recent years, hand-in-hand with strides in DEI. What new options are available to women to achieve their career goals? How can women in the industry pave their own paths?

We’re looking forward to hosting yet another breakfast (the second time with actual food).