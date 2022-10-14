Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Our roster includes Will Wright, Peter Levin, Jeri Ellsworth, Mark Pincus, Susan Bonds, Matthew Ball, Herman Narula, Ada Duan, Yat Siu, John Gaeta, James Gwertzman, Uri Marchand, Peter Levin, Chris Early, Tony Parisi, Yaprak DeCarmine, Micaela Mantegna, Manuel Bronstein, Neville Spiteri, Brooks Brown, Neil Trevett, Greg Solano, Andre James, John Welch, Eric Goldberg, Renee Gittins, Zak Whaley and Eliot Peper.

Tilt Five CEO Jeri Ellsworth in front of a pinball machine.

Our newest speakers include our own writers Rachel Kaser and Jordan Fragen, as well as James Wing (who is an excellent Warzone player), Evo Heyning, Tami Bhaumik, Kat Bailey, Melissa Lee, Maura Welch, Katie Zigelman, Sebastien Borget, Dennis Fong, Amy LaMayer, James Zhang, Kavya Pearlman, Zsuzsa James, Amy Luo, Chris Norris, Katherine DeLeon, Perrin Kaplan, Ryann Lai, Andrea Cutright, Mike Lucero, Patty Dingle, Arnold Hur, Mattie Fairchild, Ben Tse, Rizwan Virk and Vanessa Mullin.

And our emcees include Latoya Peterson, cofounder of Glow-Up Games, and Chris Mellisinos, worldwide BD and strategy lead for the Open 3D Engine at AWS. Our longtime advisers David Hoppe and Elizabeth Olson will do intros in our Gods & Monsters room.

Change has come

Neville Spiteri, Renee Gittins, Matthew Ball, and Will Wright will speak at GamesBeat Summit Next 2022.

We’ll discuss everything from the metaverse to Web3 and other buzzwords of the moment, and we’ll evaluate the nature of these opportunities. Are they overhyped and ephemeral, or will they be tidal waves that sweep through the whole industry like free-to-play and social mobile gaming?

We can talk about the investments that game venture capitalists are making, the trend favoring user-generated content, the consequences of giant industry acquisitions, the fortunes of creators, and the new direction of esports.

We’re in a difficult time with the war in Ukraine, the slowdown in the global economy, the whipsaw of the ongoing pandemic, the rise and fall and rise of cloud gaming, and the coming of the metaverse. Gaming continues to grow, but where you lay down your bets still matters. Game companies are debating the merits of blockchain or they’re heading straight into the metaverse.

Preview day October 24

James Gwertzman is a partner at a16z.

October 24

9:55 am Pacific (Virtual – pre-recorded)

Unlocking the Metaverse

We hear a lot of breathless speculation about how transformative the Metaverse might be. Far fewer pundits are talking concretely about what steps need to be taken to actually get there. Join Matthew Ball and James Gwertzman as they tackle this exact question: What technologies are needed to unlock the potential of the “next Internet?” Topics will include the concepts of composability and interoperability, the need for open standards, the role of Web3, how to overcome existing “walled gardens” and where the greatest opportunities lie.

Matthew Ball of Epyllion in a fireside chat with James Gwertzman of a16z. 9 am on October 24

10:30 am -11 am

The future of Web3

Yat Siu, executive chairman, Animoca Brands

Moderator: James Zhang, CEO of Concept Art House

11 am Pacific time

Agora roundtable (invitation needed)

Real-time engagement in games

Gaming is typically about escapism. The next generation of games will ideally allow you to venture into these worlds whilst further blurring the lines between fantasy and reality. Part of building this narrative revolves around creating worlds without friction or lag; you want THE real-world and the digital world to blend seamlessly; real-time engagement tools that enable seamless and low-latency in-game video, voice, and text allow that to become reality.

Andre James of Bain & Company.

Real-time engagement allows you to interact in the game space exactly as you do in real-life; creating an even more immersive and mesmerizing experience for yourself, as well as your fellow players, no matter where they are in the world.

Some thoughts to consider and discuss.

How can games become even more immersive?

What makes a game-scenario more believable (is it the environment, the storyline, 3D audio?) and how can we take that to the next level?

What tools are currently missing to make this a reality?

Andrew Thompson, VP of Sales

Vanessa Mullin, BDM (Metaverse and Interactive Media)

Day One October 25

Ladies and gentlemen, we found her. It’s Rachel Kaser.

GamesBeat Summit Next 2022

October 25-26

STAGE 1 – Big room — Ride

STAGE 2 – Less Big room — Gods & Monsters

Breakout/roundtable room — CarreSel

Day 1 – October 25

8:00 am – 9:15 am

Women in Gaming Breakfast. We’ll start off our tradition of inviting women to a networking breakfast and an inspirational panel.

Rachel Kaser, GamesBeat

Latoya Peterson, cofounder of Glow-Up Games

Latoya Peterson is cofounder and CXO at Glow Up Games.

9:15 am – 9:20 am (STAGE 1 Ride)

Emcee Welcome Remarks – Latoya Peterson, cofounder and CXO of Glow Up Games

9:20 am – 9:30 am (STAGE 1)

Dean’s Opening Remarks

Dean Takahashi, lead writer for GamesBeat

9:30 am – 10:00 am (STAGE 1)

The future of gaming is user-generated content

How are the biggest players in gaming embracing UGC? What obstacles stand in the way? How can supporting creators extend game longevity and amplify engagement? We’ve gathered the leading players, from publishers to platforms, to share how their thinking on UGC has evolved, and why now is the time to empower creators.

Uri Marchand – Founder and CEO of Overwolf

Enrico D’Angelo, VP of Product, Economy & Ecosystems, Roblox

Ada Duan, GM of growth products and partnerships for Mojang Studios

Moderator: Dean Takahashi, lead writer for GamesBeat

10:00 am – 10:30 am (STAGE 1)

A dive into the past, present & future of gaming with the iconic Will Wright

A fireside chat with Gallium Studios’ cofounder Will Wright and Griffin Gaming Group’s Peter Levin about making a game focused on the unique psychology of each player and how new technologies can support extremely personal experiences.

Will Wright, cofounder of Gallium

Moderator: Peter Levin, Griffin Gaming Group

Peter Levin is cofounder and managing partner of Griffin Gaming Partners.

10:30 am – 11:00 am BREAK

(BREAKOUTS BEGIN)

11:00 am – 11:30 am (STAGE 1)

Live Games – Going from Likes to Loves

Today’s most successful games are live – continuously evolving and reacting to players. This model has now expanded among the world’s most successful game properties. But as more games embrace the live game model, understanding how to keep the attention of their players’ attention becomes evermore important. In this session, Dean Takahashi speaks to Katherine de León of YouTube Gaming. They’ll discuss how live games have taken over the industry and how technology can help foster the developer/player relationship.

Katherine de León, YouTube Gaming

Dean Takahashi, lead writer for GamesBeat

11:00 am – 11:30 am (STAGE 2) Gods and Monsters

(Samsung sponsor)

The move-to-earn opportunity: putting the financial upside of gaming in the hands of gamers

Games have the opportunity to drive mass adoption of web3 through fun and rewarding experiences in which NFTs provide players an opportunity to monetize the assets they obtain in-game. To date, most NFT games have required a substantial financial investment to get started. But Genopets is innovating by enabling gamers to begin in a free-to-play capacity, earning crypto from both physical and virtual activity. In this session, you’ll hear from founder Jay Chang about the merits of building a gaming model at the intersection of Web3 and connected fitness, and the opportunities and challenges in creating economic incentives for gamers in Web3.

Ben Tse, cofounder, Genopets head of product

Joan Kim, investor, Samsung Next

11:00 am – 12:00 pm (ROUNDTABLE ROOM) in CarreSel room

physical roundtable for Bain

Level Up! Boom Times Ahead for the Video Game Business

Advances in technology combined with changes in consumer behavior and the regulatory environment are creating exciting new opportunities for video game companies. But fierce competition won’t be limited to gameplay: companies will battle it out in a landscape marked by massive investment in new IP and an intense war for top talent. Join us for this special invitation-only roundtable discussion of these and related trends transforming the gaming industry.

Uri Marchand is CEO of Overwolf.

11:30 am – 12:00 pm (STAGE 1)

The future of triple-A gaming and UGC

Uri Marchand – Founder and CEO of Overwolf

Moderator, Kat Bailey, senior editor at IGN

11:30 am – 12 pm (STAGE 2)

Into the Metaverse : Lessons from the gaming industry

The metaverse is coming on strong and fast. Are we going to build it the right way? One of the questions is whether we’re going to learn from the past before we plunge ahead.

While gaming will continue on into the metaverse, what the gaming industry teaches us goes beyond just gaming. It transcends to our collective safety and cultural impact. We’ll focus on the lessons that gaming has for culture, ethics, privacy, safety and cybersecurity.

Kavya Pearlman, founder and information security researcher, XRSI (moderator)

Micaela Mantegna, TED fellow and affiliate of Berkman Klein Center at Harvard

Elizabeth Haas Edersheim, Sr. Advisor to the Dean of the School of Professional Development at NYU

Moderator: TBD

12:00 pm – 12:30 pm (STAGE 1)

The journey to the real-time metaverse

Today’s architectures are inadequate for the real-time metaverse. How can we create something that will scale to the needs of the billions of people who will join the metaverse and participate in real time?

Our panel will look at how the cloud architecture is too centralized, how the edge may come to the rescue, and how a hybrid architecture could enable games and the metaverse to go everywhere and reach everyone.

Dennis Fong is CEO of GGWP.

Martijn Schmidt, Head of Network at i3D.net

Garga/Greg Solano, cofounder at Yuga Labs

Mimi Keshani, COO of Hadean

moderator: Umesh Lakshman Head of Solutions Architecture, West, Media and Entertainment at Lumen

12:00 pm – 12:30 pm (STAGE 2)

Technical Leadership: Soft Skills for Hard Problems (panel)

Effective technical leadership not only cultivates engineering prowess, but also fosters clear communication, self confidence, mutual respect, and alignment with business objectives. We will discuss tools and techniques to distribute load, build robustness, and scale your performance as you build candor, trust, and growth within your teams. Harness these skills to overcome the biggest challenges your company faces.

Renee Gittins, general manager of Phoenix Labs

Alessia Laidacker, mixed reality expert, vice chair of IGDA board

Yaprak Decarmine, CEO of Game Jolt

Lauren Hetu, senior software engineer, Phoenix Labs

Moderator: Zak Whaley, director of engineering at PlayEveryWare

Yaprak Decarmine is CEO of Game Jolt.

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm LUNCH BREAK

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm (ROUNDTABLE ROOM)

Roundtable in CarreSel room

The Future of Game Publishing and UGC

Fans will create the standout hits of the future. How can publishers best harness the power of creators and what practices need to be put into place to streamline collaboration? This roundtable discussion will explore ways in which studios can partner with creators, and how to best navigate the challenges that include content moderation, toxicity management, IP, UGC-related live ops, compatibility testing, file hosting, and the processing of creator payments.

Uri Marchand

1:30 pm – 2:00 pm (STAGE 1)

Limitless Creation; Endless Engagement – How UGC facilitates the human drive for creativity

Overwolf fireside

The topic du jour is the metaverse, but what comes first for an immersive experience, infrastructure or community? This 30-minute session will include real-world examples of how technology and UGC enable creators to build completely new virtual worlds. From Noxcrew’s immersive Minecraft maps leading to an official partnership to Ebonix facilitating diversity in The Sims, unleashing the creativity of the community will be paramount in shaping and influencing the metaverse.

Shahar Sorek, CMO at Overwolf

Danielle Udogaranya – Sim’s Ebonix Creator (online participant)

Stefan Panic- Noxcrew CEO

Linus Heimann – Owner / Project Lead of Distrikt

2:00 pm – 2:30 pm (STAGE 1)

Fireside chat

A game-changing era for gaming companies

Please join Bain’s global head of Bain’s Media & Entertainment practice, Andre James for a Fireside Chat, where we’ll discuss the transformations sweeping over the gaming industry. As technology advances and players’ preferences and expectations rapidly evolve, game makers face plenty of opportunity—and intense competition. This is a great opportunity to learn about the trends that matter most, and pose questions to the panelists.

Andre James, Global Head of Bain’s Media & Entertainment practice

Zsuzsa James, senior trade commissioner, consulate general of Finland

2:30 pm – 2:45 pm BREAK

2:45 pm – 3:20 pm (STAGE 1)

Tackling trust & safety for kids in the metaverse

The opportunities for kids in the metaverse are plentiful but so are the challenges and risks when it comes to trust & safety. Join this expert panel for a conversation on what gaming companies need to keep in mind when designing for a younger user base and what parents need to look out for as their kids explore new gaming frontiers.

Moderator: Larry Magid, technology journalist and internet safety advocate

Chris Norris, senior director of positive play at Electronic Arts

Tomer Poran, Vice President of Business Development at ActiveFence

Tami Bhaumik, Vice President of Civility and Partnerships at Roblox

Paul Bettner, cofounder of Playful Studios.

2:45 pm – 3:15 pm (STAGE 2)

Next-Gen game development: leveraging DevOps for making your game

Game development is going through a transformation. That change is being driven by major shifts in computing. It includes the shift to the cloud, to more distributed development with remote teams, and a renewed emphasis on cross-platform games and experiences. Then we have the metaverse coming. How will developers get games to work on all these platforms? The discipline of DevOps is evolving and it has to come to gaming. Wevr will talk about how to tackle this and reduce the friction for game developers so that they can focus on being creative.

Fireside chat: Neville Spiteri, CEO of Wevr

Tony Parisi, chief strategy officer, Lamina1

3:20 pm – 3:45 pm (STAGE 1)

How blockchain games will go mainstream

With blockchain being an underlying technology for future games, the question becomes: how do we solve the issues around blockchain user experience and public perception in fueling the next era of games.

Paul Bettner, CEO of Playful

Canaan Linder, CEO of Stardust

John Welch, CEO of Making Fun

Amy Luo, partner at DIGITAL and investor at DAO Jones (moderator)

3:15 pm – 3:45 pm (STAGE 2)

AI and the future of gaming

The proliferation of AI disruption across industries is becoming meaningful, and it is happening within gaming too. Game companies are leveraging AI to support game development, testing, operations, customer experience, commerce, and community. And things are just getting started. The result for gamers will be much better and bigger games. We will discuss this most meaningful disruption.

John Gaeta, AI Inworld, creative director

Andrew Maximov, CEO Promethean Games

Dennis Fong, CEO of GGWP

David Reitman Accenture moderator

John Gaeta is creative director at AI Inworld.

3:45 pm – 4:15 pm (STAGE 1)

Playing on Big Screen TV

Cloud gaming reduces friction and breaks down the barriers to entry for new players to access high quality games on the biggest screen they own. Today, we have more choices than ever before to discover, access, play and participate in ever-growing game communities. In this panel, executives from Ubisoft, Samsung Gaming Hub and Amazon Games’ Prime Gaming will discuss how their companies are using their platforms to grow the game experience on big screens and make it easier than ever before for the next billion gamers to pick up and play.

Kavya Pearlman, founder & CEO of the XR Safety Initiative (XRSI).

Moderator: Perrin Kaplan

Chris Early, Ubisoft

Mike Lucero, Samsung

Andrea Cutright, Amazon Games

3:45 pm – 4:25 pm (STAGE 2)

How I learned to stop worrying and love standards

In order to achieve worldwide scale, the Metaverse will inevitably be based on open technology. No single company can offer all of the tools required to empower creators of all types, or deliver every kind of experience to citizens from all walks of life. It will take a global village, and the path to the Metaverse is through widely accepted open standards. But this doesn’t have to be a scary proposition! Much of the groundwork for open Metaverse has already been established, in the form of standard file formats like glTF and USDZ and open APIs such as OpenXR and WebXR– and the industry has already begun efforts to push the boundaries further. Join us in a conversation with experts and thought leaders who are shaping Metaverse standards today and in the years to come.

Neil Trevett, Khronos Group

Timmu Tõke, CEO of Ready Player Me

Evo Heyning, co-chair Open Metaverse Interoperability Group

Sebastien Borget, COO of The Sandbox

Tony Parisi, chief strategy officer, Lamina1 (moderator)

Susan Bonds is CEO of 42 Entertainment.

4:25 pm – 4:40 pm BREAK

4:40 pm – 5:20 pm (STAGE 1)

CLOSING fireside chat

From science fiction to reality: Bringing the open and real-time metaverse to life

Neal Stephenson coined the term “metaverse” back in the 1990s when it was a science fiction vision for a digital world where we could fully immerse ourselves in a virtual experience. Now we are much closer to turning that vision into a reality. But how do we do it so it can be as equitable as possible for independent creators and developers? We’ll talk about the requirements of an open metaverse and the technologies, policies, and content to make it happen in a way that benefits our collective imagination.

We’ll talk with Stephenson, author of Snow Crash and cofounder of Lamina1, about the opportunity to make the open metaverse real.

Moderator: Dean Takahashi

Speaker: Neal Stephenson

5:20 pm – 5:25 pm

Closing remarks

Emcee Latoya Peterson

5:25 pm – 7:00 pm

Drink reception

Day 2 – October 26

Mark Pincus is the cofounder and former CEO of Zynga.

8:00 am – 9:20 am Coffee/structured networking (SpeedNetworking.com)

(Sponsor)

9:20 am – 9:25 am (STAGE 1)

Emcee Welcome Remarks Chris Mellisinos, Worldwide BD and Strategy Lead for the Open 3D Engine effort under the Game Engine and Developer Services group at AWS

9:25 am – 9:30 am (STAGE 1)

Rachel Kaser’s Opening Remarks

9:30 am – 10:00 am (STAGE 1)

The craziest ideas for the future of gaming and the metaverse

Riz Virk, MIT

Nils Wollny, CEO of Holoride

Eliot Peper, sci-fi author

Mark Long, CEO of Shrapnel (moderator)

Mark Long is CEO of Shrapnel

Fireside chat

10:00 am – 10:30 am (STAGE 1)

How blockchain can fulfill the vision for social gaming

Mark Pincus started Zynga in 2007 on a vision of social gaming reaching everyone. He guided the company through the free-to-play revolution in games, executed an IPO and eventually sold it to Take-Two for $12.7 billion. Along the way, social gaming ran into obstacles like the platforms and it stopped short of fulfilling its destiny.

We’ll find out why Pincus thinks blockchain could offer the way for the game industry to deliver on the original vision for social gaming — where everybody plays games — and games find the right place, meaning, and value in our daily lives.

Fireside chat with Mark Pincus, CEO of Dot Earth

Moderator: Dean Takahashi

10:30 am – 11:00 am BREAK

11:00 am – 11:30 am (STAGE 1)

Why the token-based virtual economy is an advantage for games

Virtual economies represent a significant opportunity for developers and publishers to grow in-game revenue and profit. Token-based versions offer even more advantages and will likely become a core business model for games and virtual worlds. Brad Oberwager, Executive Chairman of Tilia, the leading virtual economy payments platform, will discuss the broad trends in virtual economies, as well as better, define the unique opportunity presented by token-based economies.

Moderator: Dean Takahashi

Brad Oberwager, executive chairman, Tilia

Brad Oberwager is executive chairman of Linden Lab.

11:00 am – 11:30 am (STAGE 2)

Running a vibrant economy in the metaverse

2.7 million creators are earning money on Roblox, connecting with 50+ million highly engaged people that come to the platform every day. In this fireside chat, Manuel Bronstein, Chief Product Officer at Roblox, will discuss how brands, artists, and creators are all tapping into the vibrant Roblox economy to monetize their content in the metaverse. Hear how Roblox is running continuous improvements to payment flows, personalization and visibility of UGC content; integrating market dynamics like guaranteed scarcity, trading and reselling; and introducing first of its kind immersive ad experiences that are safe, interactive, delightful and respectful of privacy.

Manuel Bronstein, chief product officer, Roblox

Moderator: Rachel Kaser, GamesBeat writer

11:30 am – 12:00 pm (STAGE 1)

Taking gaming to new levels with augmented reality

The gaming world continues to shift as AR capabilities grow. Digital and physical realities will continue to converge. Founders of cutting edge AR enabled gaming companies discuss the current state and future possibilities of augmented gaming.

Susan Bonds, CEO of Animal Repair Shop

Amy LaMeyer, WXR

Jeri Ellsworth, CEO of Tilt Five

Manuel Bronstein is CPO at Roblox.

11:30 am -12:00 pm (STAGE 2)

How AI can improve retention by identifying positive behavior

Spectrum Labs’ new AI identifies helpful and encouraging players (as well as toxic ones) allowing gaming companies to test how pairing different types of users together impacts retention, engagement and ARPU. See how Together Labs (IMVU), a pilot customer of the new technology, has conducted real-world tests demonstrating revenue impacts of toxic vs healthy chatrooms and early findings on engagement and retention from optimizing user interactions. Both companies will talk about where they see the new technology going and the impact of using positivity to optimize performance in immersive game design.

Katie Zigelman, SVP Operations – Spectrum Labs

Maura Welch, Together Labs

12:00 pm – 12:30 pm (STAGE 1)

Long tail revenue in Web3 and a frustrated punk bassist’s legacy

This presentation focuses on the possibility for games to continue building revenue over time, rather than succumbing to a flatline reality of diminishing profits post-launch. Secondary markets offer a new forward for game developers. Add on mutability and evolution of digital assets and unlock the potential for exponential revenue growth over time. This talk will give some suggestions on how to do this and technical considerations involved, including why the blockchain is essential in this new way forward.

Alun Evans, CEO and cofounder of Freeverse.io

12:00 pm to 12:30 pm (STAGE 2)

Virtual society

Herman Narula, CEO of Improbable

Moderator: Dean Takahashi, lead writer for GamesBeat

Herman Narula is CEO of Improbable.

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm LUNCH BREAK

1:30 pm – 2:00 pm (STAGE 1)

Why DEI matters from a strategic standpoint

This panel will explore diversity themes, namely the hiring practices, methodology of incorporating DEI principles in the workplace, the external branding aspects, and others.

MODERATOR: Melissa Lee, Massive Black/Room 8

Miguel Doherty Puga Studios

Aletheia O’Neil, cofounder of Tether Games

Patty Dingle,Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion at Riot Games

2:00 pm – 2:30 pm (STAGE 1)

How to talk about NFTs without getting people mad at you

Given the negative sentiment around NFTs in the gaming industry, just mentioning the word is almost enough to cancel your project in the eyes of many active video game fans online. This discussion will focus on how to have healthy conversations about NFTs online that won’t garner the public’s ire.

We’ll also take a look at new models such as PlayF, a model of game finance that doesn’t monetize the player at all, and instead utilizes the digital space to create the ecosystem traditional sports have benefited from. It stands in opposition to f2p and p2e, both of which rely on monetizing the people who have the least money – or utilizing the desperation of the working poor to drive their profits.

Brooks Brown, Consortium9

James Wing, NCSoft

Moderator: Mattie Fairchild, Senior Director, Crypto Marketing and Developer Relations, Manticore Games

Brooks Brown is founder of Consortium9.

2:30 pm – 2:45 pm BREAK

2:45 pm – 3:15 pm (STAGE 1)

Navigating the esports winter

Erik Anderson, head of esports, FaZe Clan

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Vindex

Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G

Moderator: Jordan Fragen, GamesBeat writer

Jordan Fragen.

3:15 pm – 3:45 pm (STAGE 1)

The next wave of game investing

The horizon for games is filled with promise in terms of trends that could become the next big wave for games. Will it be the metaverse, blockchain, esports, AR/VR, user-generated content? How will investors take advantage of these trends? What are some of the top gaming VCs expecting to happen? Which companies, big and small, are positioned with the right strategies? Our panel has global experience investing in games and moderator Eric Goldberg will lead this conversation about the future.

Eric Goldberg is cofounder of Playable Worlds.

Moderator: Eric Goldberg, cofounder of Playable Worlds

Shan Shan, partner Lightspeed Ventures

Ryann Lai, partner Makers Fund

Ryan You, Galaxy

3:45 pm

Closing remarks

Chris Mellisinos, Worldwide BD and Strategy Lead for the Open 3D Engine effort under the Game Engine and Developer Services group at AWS