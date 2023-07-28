Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

I’m delighted to say more about our upcoming conference GamesBeat Summit Next 2023, which takes place in San Francisco on October 24-25.

Registration will be opening soon (you can fill out a form to be notified here) and we’ll let you know about that. You can also apply to be a speaker or a moderator on this link or to be a sponsor here. Our theme for the event is “Playing the Edge,” which encapsulates the spirit of pushing boundaries, taking risks, and venturing into unexplored territories within the gaming world. This will be a live, in-person event, with very little virtual-only content.

It represents an invitation to embrace the thrill of being at gaming’s forefront, where innovation and excitement converge. Last year, we had more than 500 people turn out for this event and we had some memorable talks like the fireside chat I did with Neal Stephenson, author of Snow Crash and chief instigator of the open metaverse vision that remains with us three decades later. The video is attached to this story.

We’ll talk about things like generative AI’s impact on games, the gaming economy, esports and creators, Web3, the metaverse, cloud gaming, games and Hollywood, diversity and talent, mobile games, VR/AR (like Apple’s Vision Pro and its clash with the Meta Quest 3), gaming for good, user-generated content and deals and investments. This is a major community event for GamesBeat, and we’ll get into building gaming communities. We anticipate special programs like our seventh Women in Gaming breakfast.

Neal Stephenson and Dean Takahashi talk about turning science fiction into reality.

Other speakers who took us to our theme of the “next” big innovations in games included Will Wright, Peter Levin, Jeri Ellsworth, Mark Pincus, Susan Bonds, Matthew Ball, Herman Narula, Yat Siu, John Gaeta, James Gwertzman, Uri Marchand, Tony Parisi, Yaprak DeCarmine, Micaela Mantegna, Manuel Bronstein, Neville Spiteri, Neil Trevett, Renee Gittins, Zak Whaley and Eliot Peper. I liked how there were always a lot of people listening as well as a dull roar from the crowd outside networking. And I was grateful to hear Carter Lipscomb of Iron Galaxy say how proud he was that we had created such a strong community.

We want to bring more of that magic mix of inspiring talks and great networking together again in our third annual GamesBeat Summit Next event.

A very small sample of this year’s speakers includes Negar Shaghaghi, CEO of AI-based multiplayer gaming firm Auxworld; Hank Howie, game evangelist at anti-toxicity AI firm Modulate; Chris Hewish, president of Xsolla; Kylan Gibbs, cofounder of Inworld AI; Ana Belova, CEO of Devar; and Eric Goldberg, cofounder of Playable Worlds. These include both new speakers and veteran speakers and sponsors who keep coming back, which I think says something about the power of our community.

Playing the Edge

The Midway venue in San Francisco. OK, our conference won’t look exactly like this.

Here’s a bit more about the theme of our journey of into “Playing the Edge.” We want game entrepreneurs and leaders to step into the realm of limitless possibilities, where new frontiers are forged, and new rules are established. Our plan is to host the event at the The Midway venue, but that’s pending.

Through immersive experiences, thought-provoking discussions, and interactive showcases, we’ll explore the edge of gaming innovation. We’ll likely have a panel of CTOs of big companies, and the aim is to get a reality check on the new technologies that are transforming companies in gaming on the highest level.

Join industry leaders, visionaries, and fellow enthusiasts as we redefine the boundaries of gaming. Engage in dynamic conversations, forge meaningful connections, and gain valuable insights that will inspire you to push your own limits and unlock your creative potential.

Embrace the challenge of “Playing the Edge” and be part of a community that thrives on innovation, exploration, and the pursuit of extraordinary gaming experiences. I’ve been sending out a speaker deck lately to recruit some of the brightest minds in gaming to discuss the latest trends, technologies, and ideas that are shaping the future of the industry.

We want you to come

The Women in Gaming Breakfast is a staple at our GamesBeat Summit events.

We always target the best and most diverse people in the industry. For years, more than 50% of our speakers have come from diverse backgrounds.

Our attendees come from the C-suite, as we usually enlist more than 100 speakers from through gaming. We target attendees at director level and above. Sample job titles include CEO, CTO, COO, president, founder, chief gaming officer, head of gaming, vice president of gaming, game designer, game developer, game producer, vice president of marketing, vice president of branding, and vice president of acquisition.

We’ve had good things happen at these events. Tim Morton, CEO of Frost Giant Games, told me that 80% of Frost Giant Game’s investors came through GamesBeat. Michael Chang and Mark Otero of Capital Games met at a GamesBeat event and went on to create Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes grossing over $1.38 billion. And Rovio raised $42 million Peter Vesterbacka met Rich Wong of Accel at a GamesBeat event.

I hope I’ve created a little sense of FOMO to get you to come out and enjoy the company of the gaming community again. I can’t wait to start talking about some of our speakers.