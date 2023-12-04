Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Gaming community start-up GameTree announced today that it has closed its latest round of funding, which totaled around $1.7 million. Corazon Capital, Full Stack Ventures, Goodwater Capital, 32-Bit Ventures and Expert Dojo participated in the round, and the company also received a grant from Overwolf. GameTree plans to put the funds towards building out its app, in which it offers users a place to find positive and inclusive communities with whom to play online and multiplayer games.

One of the most common problems in the industry is persistent toxic behavior within communities, which can make entering those communities difficult no matter how one feels about the game itself. According to GameTree, it attempts to circumvent this by offering users a chance to match up with fellow players with complementary personalities and values. GameTree’s app does this by using an in-house AI to match gamers using data from psychology tests and preferences.

GameTree currently has 600,000 users, most of whom are in the U.K., the United States and Canada. It currently supports 200,000 games across all platforms, including board and tabletop gaming. According to GameTree’s founders, they plan to use the latest round of funding to support new features, with plans to incorporate “a full-fledged desktop application featuring overlay game technology” as well as “introducing dynamic social feeds, groups, and chat features.”

Dana Sydorenko is the CEO and co-founder of GameTree.

Speaking with GamesBeat about the need for safe options in certain communities, GameTree CEO Dana Sydorenko said, “Instead of rolling the dice with random teammates who might ruin your game, you get to team up with people who are predicted to be your friends. GameTree goal it’s to find your perfect buddy for games, who aren’t just some players. This is helpful for anyone who feels iffy about jumping into games with a bad reputation for being unfriendly, and toxic.”

Sydorenko added, “GameTree gets that playing with friends or people you likely would be friends with can change the game. It’s less about dealing with randoms, and more about having fun with people who are on the same page. Plus, when you’re gaming with friends, you’re more likely to have a blast, make some awesome memories, and even boost your social skills outside of gaming. GameTree isn’t just about finding any teammate – it’s about making real friendships that make gaming, and maybe even life, a lot better.”