The Gayming Awards 2023 revealed its nominations for awards that celebrate LGBTQ+ video games.

Wylde Flowers, Signalis and the Borderlands franchise led the way with three nominations each for the awards show, which takes place on Broadway in New York in April 2023.

Logitech G and Streamlabs will present the awards. Other titles with multiple nominations included Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers, Cult of the Lamb, and ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area.

Four games have been nominated in the prestigious Game of the Year category, including Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers, Cult of the Lamb, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök.

While Cult of the Lamb, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Elden Ring, Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, Tunic and Wylde Flowers have been nominated by the public for the Gayming Magazine Readers’

Award, sponsored by Devolver Digital.

Other categories include Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game — celebrating passionate work in the indie space —

with games such as ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area, Wylde Flowers, and We Are OFK

nominated. The Best LGBTQ+ Character, sponsored by Rocksteady Studios, includes nominees

such as Catalyst from Apex Legends, Lor from New Tales from the Borderlands, and Bridget from

Guilty Gear Strive.

Alongside games, the Industry Diversity Award acknowledges LGBTQ+ contribution to improving the

industry with Code Coven, GaymerX, Girls Run These Worlds, GLITCH and Qweerty Gamers being

nominated for their work.

Similarly, in the esports space, Team Overture, XSET, Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association (CMSA) and Valorant Game Changers are all nominated in the LGBTQ+ Contribution to Esports Award.

In the world of streaming, 10 LGBTQ+ streamers have been nominated with a diverse roster of content creators from around the world getting the nod ahead of a public vote for LGBTQ+ Streamer of the Year, sponsored by Streamlabs.

The Gayming Awards are the world’s first and only award ceremony celebrating all that is great

about LGBTQ+ video gaming. Launched in 2021, the awards set out to celebrate the achievements

within the global gaming culture that represent and champion the LGBTQ experience.

The Gayming Awards is an initiative from Gayming Magazine, the LGBTQ+ video game magazine which launched in 2019 in the U.K.

The nominees for the Gayming Awards 2023.

The winners of two categories, Gayming Icon, sponsored by Facebook Gaming, and the LGBTQ+ Streamer Rising Stars, sponsored by Logitech G, will be revealed in April ahead of the Awards.

Robin Gray, the founder of the Gayming Awards, said in a statement, “I’m thrilled by the amazing line up of nominees this year. It’s a real testament to the work in the LGBTQ+ indie game space that two of the

three games leading the way with nominations this year are indies. I also love the amount of diversity on show from trans-led stories, impactful characters, and developers from all around the world. A huge congratulations to everyone and I can’t wait to see who takes home the Awards in April.”

The Gayming Awards makes its Broadway debut this April in New York City, with a date to be confirmed when tickets go on sale in late January. The show will also be streaming globally through the awards’ official broadcast partners Twitch (twitch.tv/gaymingmag) and IGN.

For the first time, the Gayming Awards After Show will broadcast live immediately after the main show with special guests on stream unpacking the results alongside some big surprises and exclusives.

Supporters for the awards include Sumo Digital, Keywords Studios, Twitch, the German Games Industry Association, Out Making Games, GGP: Gay Gaming Professionals, and NYC Gaymers, with further sponsors to be revealed. Sponsor opportunities are still available.

Full list of Gayming Awards 2023 nominees:

Game of the Year Award

Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers – Pqube & Fiction Factory Games

Cult of the Lamb – Devolver Digital & Massive Monster

Elden Ring – FromSoftware & Bandai Namco

God of War Ragnarök – SIE Santa Monica Studio

Gayming Magazine Readers’ Award

Cult of the Lamb – Devolver Digital & Massive Monster

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Gameloft

Elden Ring – FromSoftware & Bandai Namco

Ghostwire Tokyo – Bethesda Softworks

Horizon Forbidden West – Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stray – Annapurna Interactive & Blue Twelve Studio

Tunic – Finji

Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock

Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game Award

Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers – Pqube & Fiction Factory Games

Butterfly Soup 2 – Brianna Lei

Signalis – rose-engine & Humble Games

ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area – Veritable Joy

We Are OFK – Team OFK

Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock

LGBTQ+ Streamer of the Year Award

DragTrashly

Espe Simone

Fox Queen

Gothika Love

HiDro

psoymilk

Sammy M Jay

SuperButterBuns

Toph

Willow

Authentic Representation Award

I Was a Teenage Exoconologist – Northway Games & Finji

Saints Row – Deep Silver

Signalis – rose-engine & Humble Games

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Gearbox & 2K

ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area – Veritable Joy

We Are OFK – Team OFK

Best LGBTQ+ Character Award

Bones Three-Wood – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Gearbox & 2K

Bridget – Guilty Gear Strive – Arc System Works

Catalyst – Apex Legends – Respawn and EA

Elster – Signalis – rose-engine & Humble Games

Lor – New Tales from the Borderlands – Gearbox & 2K

Tara Wylde – Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock

Industry Diversity Award

Code Coven

GaymerX

Girls Run These Worlds

Glitch

Qweerty Gamers

Best LGBTQ+ Contribution to Esports Award

Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association

Team Overture

Valorant Game Changers

XSET

Best LGBTQ+ Tabletop Game of the Year Award

Adventuring with Pride – A Queero’s Journey – Jack Dixon

Pathfinder Lost Omens – Paizo

Pride Across the Multiverse – Wizards of the Coast

Tower of the Soul – Awfully Queer Heroes

Best LGBTQ+ Comic Book Moment Award

Marvel’s Voices ICEMAN – Luciano Vecchio & Marvel Comics

Rockstar and Softboy – Image Comics

Superman: Son of Kal-El – DC Comics

Young Men in Love – Joe Glass and Matt Miner (editors) & A Wave New World

LGBTQ+ Streamer Rising Star Class of ’23

To be revealed in 2023.

Gayming Icon Award

To be revealed in 2023.