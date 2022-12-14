Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.
The Gayming Awards 2023 revealed its nominations for awards that celebrate LGBTQ+ video games.
Wylde Flowers, Signalis and the Borderlands franchise led the way with three nominations each for the awards show, which takes place on Broadway in New York in April 2023.
Logitech G and Streamlabs will present the awards. Other titles with multiple nominations included Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers, Cult of the Lamb, and ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area.
Four games have been nominated in the prestigious Game of the Year category, including Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers, Cult of the Lamb, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök.
While Cult of the Lamb, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Elden Ring, Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, Tunic and Wylde Flowers have been nominated by the public for the Gayming Magazine Readers’
Award, sponsored by Devolver Digital.
Other categories include Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game — celebrating passionate work in the indie space —
with games such as ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area, Wylde Flowers, and We Are OFK
nominated. The Best LGBTQ+ Character, sponsored by Rocksteady Studios, includes nominees
such as Catalyst from Apex Legends, Lor from New Tales from the Borderlands, and Bridget from
Guilty Gear Strive.
Alongside games, the Industry Diversity Award acknowledges LGBTQ+ contribution to improving the
industry with Code Coven, GaymerX, Girls Run These Worlds, GLITCH and Qweerty Gamers being
nominated for their work.
Similarly, in the esports space, Team Overture, XSET, Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association (CMSA) and Valorant Game Changers are all nominated in the LGBTQ+ Contribution to Esports Award.
In the world of streaming, 10 LGBTQ+ streamers have been nominated with a diverse roster of content creators from around the world getting the nod ahead of a public vote for LGBTQ+ Streamer of the Year, sponsored by Streamlabs.
The Gayming Awards are the world’s first and only award ceremony celebrating all that is great
about LGBTQ+ video gaming. Launched in 2021, the awards set out to celebrate the achievements
within the global gaming culture that represent and champion the LGBTQ experience.
The Gayming Awards is an initiative from Gayming Magazine, the LGBTQ+ video game magazine which launched in 2019 in the U.K.
The winners of two categories, Gayming Icon, sponsored by Facebook Gaming, and the LGBTQ+ Streamer Rising Stars, sponsored by Logitech G, will be revealed in April ahead of the Awards.
Robin Gray, the founder of the Gayming Awards, said in a statement, “I’m thrilled by the amazing line up of nominees this year. It’s a real testament to the work in the LGBTQ+ indie game space that two of the
three games leading the way with nominations this year are indies. I also love the amount of diversity on show from trans-led stories, impactful characters, and developers from all around the world. A huge congratulations to everyone and I can’t wait to see who takes home the Awards in April.”
The Gayming Awards makes its Broadway debut this April in New York City, with a date to be confirmed when tickets go on sale in late January. The show will also be streaming globally through the awards’ official broadcast partners Twitch (twitch.tv/gaymingmag) and IGN.
For the first time, the Gayming Awards After Show will broadcast live immediately after the main show with special guests on stream unpacking the results alongside some big surprises and exclusives.
Supporters for the awards include Sumo Digital, Keywords Studios, Twitch, the German Games Industry Association, Out Making Games, GGP: Gay Gaming Professionals, and NYC Gaymers, with further sponsors to be revealed. Sponsor opportunities are still available.
Full list of Gayming Awards 2023 nominees:
Game of the Year Award
Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers – Pqube & Fiction Factory Games
Cult of the Lamb – Devolver Digital & Massive Monster
Elden Ring – FromSoftware & Bandai Namco
God of War Ragnarök – SIE Santa Monica Studio
Gayming Magazine Readers’ Award
Cult of the Lamb – Devolver Digital & Massive Monster
Disney Dreamlight Valley – Gameloft
Elden Ring – FromSoftware & Bandai Namco
Ghostwire Tokyo – Bethesda Softworks
Horizon Forbidden West – Sony Interactive Entertainment
Stray – Annapurna Interactive & Blue Twelve Studio
Tunic – Finji
Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock
Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game Award
Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers – Pqube & Fiction Factory Games
Butterfly Soup 2 – Brianna Lei
Signalis – rose-engine & Humble Games
ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area – Veritable Joy
We Are OFK – Team OFK
Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock
LGBTQ+ Streamer of the Year Award
DragTrashly
Espe Simone
Fox Queen
Gothika Love
HiDro
psoymilk
Sammy M Jay
SuperButterBuns
Toph
Willow
Authentic Representation Award
I Was a Teenage Exoconologist – Northway Games & Finji
Saints Row – Deep Silver
Signalis – rose-engine & Humble Games
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Gearbox & 2K
ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area – Veritable Joy
We Are OFK – Team OFK
Best LGBTQ+ Character Award
Bones Three-Wood – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Gearbox & 2K
Bridget – Guilty Gear Strive – Arc System Works
Catalyst – Apex Legends – Respawn and EA
Elster – Signalis – rose-engine & Humble Games
Lor – New Tales from the Borderlands – Gearbox & 2K
Tara Wylde – Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock
Industry Diversity Award
Code Coven
GaymerX
Girls Run These Worlds
Glitch
Qweerty Gamers
Best LGBTQ+ Contribution to Esports Award
Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association
Team Overture
Valorant Game Changers
XSET
Best LGBTQ+ Tabletop Game of the Year Award
Adventuring with Pride – A Queero’s Journey – Jack Dixon
Pathfinder Lost Omens – Paizo
Pride Across the Multiverse – Wizards of the Coast
Tower of the Soul – Awfully Queer Heroes
Best LGBTQ+ Comic Book Moment Award
Marvel’s Voices ICEMAN – Luciano Vecchio & Marvel Comics
Rockstar and Softboy – Image Comics
Superman: Son of Kal-El – DC Comics
Young Men in Love – Joe Glass and Matt Miner (editors) & A Wave New World
LGBTQ+ Streamer Rising Star Class of ’23
To be revealed in 2023.
Gayming Icon Award
To be revealed in 2023.
