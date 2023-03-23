Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Elden Ring is sweeping gaming’s awards season with another Game of the Year win at the Game Developer’s Choice Awards (GDCA). The FromSoftware title was also awarded the Best Design and Best Visual Arts prizes.

The industry has unanimously praised Elden Ring this awards season. The action RPG also took home top honors at The Game Awards, the New York Game Awards and the Dice Awards.

This years other favorite — God of War Ragnarök — took home three awards as well. The action-adventure game garnered the most fan votes to earn the Audience Award, as well as the prizes for Best Audio and Best Technology.

The other big winners of the night include Stray (Best Debut), IMMORTALITY (Innovation Award), Pentiment (Best Narrative) and Citizen Sleeper (Social Impact).

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

>>Follow VentureBeat’s ongoing GDC 2023 coverage<<

The GDCAs also honored John Romero with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Romero’s work on the Wolfenstein, Doom, and Quake franchises helped set the standards for the first-person shooter genre. He co-founded more than 10 successful game companies, including id Software, Gazillion Entertainment, and most recently, Romero Games.

The night’s other special honor, The Pioneer Award, was given to Mabel Addis who is recognized as the world’s first female game developer. Addis served as the lead designer of 1964’s The Sumerian Game. The title featured many ahead of its time techniques widely used in the industry today. These included game updates, in-game narrative experiences and cutscenes all before modern display technology was invented.

The GDCAs were preceeded by the Independent Game Foundation Awards, which honor indie titles. Betrayal at Club Low took home the Seumas McNally Grand Prize.