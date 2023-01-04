Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Gearbox Entertainment Company announced today that it has acquired tech company Captured Dimensions. The latter specializes in 3D capturing and scanning tech, and has worked on games and movies before. Jordan Williams, Captured Dimensions’ founder, will continue as president reporting to Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford.

The two companies are both based in Frisco, Texas. Captured Dimensions uses 3D scanning on humans, props and environments, as well as 3D modeling, digital preservation scanning and texture mapping. While it doesn’t specify which games it’s worked on, its worked with 2K Games, Activision and GameStop in addition to Gearbox.

Sean Haran, CBO of Gearbox, said in a statement, “We’ve had the pleasure of working with Jordan and his team at Captured Dimensions on several projects over the years – this deal brings a wealth of talent into the Gearbox family in several key areas, and I’m excited to welcome them. This acquisition brings incredible technology into the fold for future projects and enables further expansion of offerings to strategic partners across multiple business units.”

Williams added, “This merger gives us an incredible runway for growth and opportunity. We’re excited to work hand-in-hand with some of the most talented developers around the world and continue providing our best-in-class services to our current clients and new partners. On behalf of the entire team here at Captured Dimensions, I’m looking forward to what we can capture and bring to life as a part of Gearbox.”