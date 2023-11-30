Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing said the release date for Homeworld 3 will be March 8, 2024, on the Epic Games Store and Steam.

The PC game is the latest installment in the sci-fi strategy series that first debuted with Relic Entertainment’s Homeworld in 1999.

Homeworld 3 is now open for preorders. I’ve played this game in preview mode a couple of times, and it’s fascinating what you can do with it. But I also believe you need to spend a lot of time with the tutorial and you need to remember how to handle the controls for maneuvering fleets in 3D space — in real time.

Players can now pre-order from an array of editions. Early access begins on March 5 for those opting for the Fleet Command or Collector’s Edition.

Close-up battle in Homeworld 3.

Homeworld 3, hailed as the 8th most anticipated PC game of 2024 by a panel of 70 global games industry experts, is now available for pre-order in various editions, including Standard, Deluxe, Fleet Command, and Collector’s.

Pre-ordering unlocks the exclusive Kushan Carrier War Games Skin. Those choosing the Fleet Command or Collector’s Editions can delve into the full game 72 hours before the global launch. Furthermore, these editions grant access to the Year One Pass, offering exciting downloadable content throughout the year tailored for the cooperative War Games roguelike mode.

Rob Cunningham, CEO of Blackbird Interactive, said in a statement, “Homeworld 3 is the culmination of over 20 years of dedication. Our team has poured their hearts into crafting the ultimate cinematic sci-fi strategy game, a tribute to our patient and passionate fans. We’re excited to share this epic adventure with sci-fi enthusiasts and a new generation of PC gamers in March 2024.”

Resourcer in Homeworld 3.

Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive provided a glimpse into the making of Homeworld 3 with a behind-the-scenes documentary. The teaser trailer for this documentary, slated for release in December, was showcased during the event.

Steve Gibson, president of Gearbox Publishing, said in a statement, “The Homeworld legacy has resonated with fans for decades. We are immensely grateful for their trust, and with Homeworld 3, we aim to honor that legacy. Blackbird Interactive has done an incredible job, and we hope players feel we’ve done justice to Homeworld’s rich history.”

Homeworld 3 Editions and Prices:

Standard Edition: $59.99 Base Game Pre-order bonus – Kushan Carrier War Games Skin

$59.99 Deluxe Edition: $79.99 All contents of the Standard Edition Year One Pass

$79.99 Fleet Command Edition: $89.99 Play the game 72 hours early on March 5, 2024 All contents of the Deluxe Edition Homeworld 3 Soundtrack (Digital) Multiplayer Name Color (Digital) Ship Decals (Digital) Engine Trail Color (Digital) Banners (Digital)

$89.99 Collector’s Edition: $174.99 Play the game 72 hours early on March 5, 2024 All contents of the Fleet Command Edition WW2-Inspired Spotter Deck Homeworld 3 Logo Keychain Lithograph True-to-Scale Homeworld 3 Ship Figures including: Mothership Khar-Kushan, Hiigaran Torpedo Frigate, Hiigaran Destroyer, Hiigaran Recon in Delta Formation

The story

Pirate ships in Homeworld 3.

Homeworld 3 ventures into a fresh narrative within the Homeworld universe. Imogen S’Jet, a scientist and successor to Karan S’Jet, steps into the role of Fleet Command to unravel the enigmatic threat posed by The Anomaly, endangering the future of the galaxy.

The game promises an immersive cinematic experience, elevating the series’ iconic 3D RTS gameplay with groundbreaking features like cover-based tactics and physics-based ballistics simulation, amplifying the dynamism of space combat.

Homeworld 3 caters to competitive multiplayer in Skirmish mode and introduces War Games, a new cooperative mode blending strategic gameplay with roguelike challenge and progression.

Blackbird Interactive, founded in 2010 by members of the Relic Entertainment Homeworld team, spearheads Homeworld 3.