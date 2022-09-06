Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Geenee AR is launching NFT All Stars, a multiplayer augmented reality game, custom-built for the metaverse. It can be played on anything with a web browser, and features characters from almost a dozen NFT projects. These projects include Nomad Blvd, Nouns, Non-Fungible People, Doodles, CloneX, The Sandbox, Head5, MeSkulls, Ready Player Me Punks and SupDucks.

It also allows for Metamask sign-in integration on a project-by-project basis. In simpler terms, it allows NFT owners to play as the specific avatar they hold in their own wallet.

“Transforming 2D PFPs into real-time, interactive 3D is the logical next-step of any metaverse roadmap,” said Geenee AR’s Elena de Sosa, in a statement to GamesBeat. “Project holders seek utility and want their avatars’ stories to progress. Geenee is excited to help tell those stories in a fun and meaningful way.”

NFT All Stars players compete against each other in real-time. Players run and fly their characters through real environments, trying to collect the most AR stars. They aren’t only competing against each other; the game features a global leaderboard based around total accumulated AR stars.

Each round runs for 45 seconds, and players can either set up private lobbies or enter public games. NFT All Stars allows for thousands of concurrent players, assuming there are that many people around.

It’s a step towards a united Metaverse

It’s nice to see someone out there actually trying to combine Metaverse projects. To me, the ideal metaverse is this giant, unified thing. Less warring states, more Ready Player One’s Oasis.

Maybe we’ll see more projects like this in the future. Maybe this is the push that makes all of these various Web3 wizards work together.