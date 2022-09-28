Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Major esports organizations Gen.G and Guild have both announced they would be expanding their operations in Psyonix’s Rocket League.

Both organizations paired their announcements with major brand sponsorships. Gen.G teamed up with motor oil manufacturer Mobil 1 to form Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing. The team signed a three-person men’s roster to compete in the North American Rocket League Championship Series (NA RLCS), a two-person women’s team, and two content creators. Similarly, Guild inked a deal with ISP Sky Broadband that will add a women’s roster to the team’s successful men’s Rocket League program.

Both Gen.G and Guild have emphasized their commitment to building an inclusive environment for gaming in their announcements. This is standard for Gen.G. The organization has emphasized its commitment to inclusivity through women-focused DEI initiatives in its partnerships, marketing, and talent signings. Guild is building this reputation after signing a women’s Valorant team in September 2021.

These major deals highlight how attractive Rocket League is to sponsors. The lack of violence and guns is a plus for those worried about brand safety. Additionally, the car-centric gameplay is inviting to automotive brands.

These factors lead to bigger deals such as naming rights partnerships. A large number of brands – including auto manufacturer Renault, The General Insurance, ecommerce giant Shopify, telecom provider Vodafone and now Mobil 1 – have or currently sponsor Rocket League teams with naming rights deals.

Presently, the Women’s Car Ball Championship (WCBC) is the most prominent tournament for women’s Rocket League. Open Qualifiers for Season 5 begin on October 14, 2022. Gen.G confirmed that their women’s roster Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Black will be competing in Season 5. However, Guild has not confirmed which league their team will compete in.

With two teams of this caliber announcing women’s Rocket League rosters back-to-back, it seems like Psyonix may be making moves behind the scenes to encourage esports teams to invest in women’s Rocket League.