VR developer Fast Travel Games announced its newest project today, called Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game. The new title, which it co-developed with Windswept Interactive, is an action roguelike that is, as the name suggests, set in the Stellaris universe. It launches on the Meta Quest 2 on March 23. It’ll work with the Quest 2’s newly rolled-out Hand Tracking 2.0.

According to Fast Travel Games, Ghost Signal follows the adventures of a ship captain on the hunt for the titular signal. On the way, players will engage in interstellar battles, explore mysterious planets, and encounter aliens and creatures on randomized maps. The developers announced last year that the game would work with Hand Tracking 2.0, meaning that players will be able to direct their ships without the use of controllers.

Christopher Smith, Fast Travel’s lead game designer, said of the game, “As players take command of the starship Aurora for a journey into the unknown, I truly hope they get an action-filled roguelite VR experience like never before. With randomized maps, every playthrough of Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game is different. Your survival skills will be tested, and we look forward to seeing what you find and overcome in search of the Ghost Signal.”

Ghost Signal is not the first game Fast Travel has made with an existing IP. The studio published Cities VR earlier this year (the Cities series is expanding with Cities: Skylines II later this year). In addition to the story, Ghost Signal will have daily challenges and leaderboards for users.