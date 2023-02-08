Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.
Nintendo revealed during its Direct presentation today that Capcom’s Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is coming to Switch this summer.
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective first came out for the Nintendo DS. It also had a mobile port. The puzzle adventure game has players helping a recently-deceased spirit manipulate the living world as he tries to solve the mysteries surrounding his death.
This is one of the best DS games, and its port to Switch could help expose it to more players.
