We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

It may have started out as an April Fools joke, but Gillette and Razer are teaming up to make the Razer Razer a reality. The collaboration — called the GilletteLabs Razer limited edition — pairs the GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razor with Razer’s iconic branding and signature acid green color scheme.

“Razer, an elite gaming company, and Gillette, the world’s leading razor brand, is not just a naming coincidence,” said Daniel Ordonez, global brand franchise leader for Gillette. “We’ve been fans of Razer with its cutting-edge technology for a long time; it’s a brand that everyone recognizes in both gaming and technology. We’re thrilled to elevate the shaving and gaming experience through this exciting venture, marking a new step for us in gaming culture. Men worldwide will enjoy our latest collaboration – the perfect combination of form, function, and design.”

Consumers will be available to purchase the product both in-stores and online later this month. Availability will vary by region.

Joke to reality

Both Razer and Gillette have long-standing ties to the gaming community. The companies have discussed potential collaborations over the years, but the GilletteLabs Razer limited edition came about thanks to fans.

This April, Razer (jokingly) debuted the world’s first shaving mouse. Fan reactions to the video were overwhelmingly positive, giving the collaboration new momentum.

“After Razer Razer was introduced on April Fool’s Day, we’ve been inundated with requests to design one. We’re excited to give our fans what they asked for,” explained Ayesha Durante, VP, global head of marketing at Razer. “This collaboration between two powerhouses has resulted in a co-created design, featuring the best of Razer and Gillette, with a focus on quality and performance.”

One thing the brands preserved from the April Fools Day joke is the “Feel Sharp, Play Sharp” platform. The brands noted that the slogan highlights the ethos of when you feel sharp, you play sharp, whether it be gaming or in life.

Gillette and Razer tap into gaming culture

Gillette and Razer plan to extend their partnership beyond the GilletteLabs Razer limited edition product itself.

The two brands plan to reach fans through the 13 streamers and content creators in the Gillette Gaming Alliance. The global reach of these streamers will match the reach of these worldwide brands. Expect branded content from these creators across TikTok, Twitch, YouTube and more.

Additionally, Gillette and Razer will debut the collaboration at Gamescom 2023. The two brands have future plans to engage with the gaming community across several programs and initiative, both in-person and virtually.