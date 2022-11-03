Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Global Top Round, a game financial services division of GXC, has launched its M&A department to focus on video game deals.

GTR‘s newest mergers and acquisitions (M&A) branch is aimed at handling deals between $10 million to $250 million, which is actually on the small side for today’s game industry.

GTR’s newest department will focus primarily on three areas of business: 100% equity sales, acquisitions, and fundraising.

To lead the department, GTR has hired Jacques Benchetrit as the company’s head of M&A. Prior to joining Global Top Round, he served as M&A manager for Zordix, where he was responsible for sourcing and executing M&A transactions for the firm.

During this time, Benchetrit saw the need for advisory services in the video games industry that focused on smaller deal sizes, which is why he decided to join Global Top Round.

The M&A department will handle:

Exits — Assisting gaming companies who are looking to sell 100% of the company

Fundraising — Working with entrepreneurs on raising equity, debt, or a mix of both

Acquisition — Advising on the acquisition of gaming companies

“At our core, we are bankers who game. We appreciate gaming as an art form and want to protect industry artists and entrepreneurs from signing bad deals,” said Benchetrit, in a statement. “We’re going to change the way deals are done in gaming, ensure both sellers and buyers achieve their goals, and help push the industry forward.”

GTR continues to evolve and expand its business with new avenues of business operations. Earlier this year, GTR announced the launch of its Seed Program, a year long program focused on investing in early stage startups with investments between $150,000 to $300,000.

The program will allow GTR studios to pitch themselves and kick-off with a three-month work plan together before any deal is made. Similar to its accelerator program, GTR will work with each partner to maximize self-publishing, publisher, or venture capital plans.

GXC looks to establish a healthy ecosystem in gaming by identifying the gaps, deficiencies, and unmet needs in the sector. GXC has set up a tripod of a model with GTR the accelerator, G.Round the user data driven platform, and its venture capital fund Round Ventures to provide gaming startups with a calculated growth path while also moving the industry forward.

Since 2015 Global Top Round has supported over 50 game studios worldwide via their GTR Accelerator program, which sees 10 new games added every year.

Global Top Round works with a worldwide network of publishers (Ubisoft, 505 Games, Focus Entertainment, Gamigo, NetEase, Curve Games, and Deep Silver among others) and investors (NCsoft, Korea Investment Partners, Line Games, and others).