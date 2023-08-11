We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Goat Simulator 3 is getting a new design competition for community-designed gear.

Coffee Stain Publishing and Coffee Stain North unveiled Pilgor’s Prototypes, a community competition that invites goat fans from all walks of life to showcase their design skills and create stylish new gear for San Angora’s Next Top (Goat) Model in Goat Simulator 3.

Starting today, Goat Simulator 3 fans can participate in the competition by entering the hashtag #PilgorsPrototypes on social media and sharing their imaginative designs for goat gear they would love to see in the game.

Whether it’s a dazzling hat, shiny hoof boots, or a complete ensemble for Pilgor, the options are endless. Entrants can focus on purely decorative items to make their designs stand out or even incorporate special abilities like a working jetpack (excluding jetpacks, as Pilgor already has one).

Aspiring farmyard stylists have until September 3 at 2:59 p.m. Pacific time to submit their designs. After the submission period, the developers at Coffee Stain North will retreat to their secret lair to deliberate and select three winners. The talented trio will be announced during the livestream on October 4.

The first-place winner not only gets the honor of having their design added to the game but also receives their choice of a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S. Two runners-up will also have their prototypes incorporated into Goat Simulator 3. Additionally, all three winners will receive a special Goat in a Box edition of the game, complete with a goat plushie, as well as a Goat Kit containing customized items to fulfill their goaty dreams in real life.

Santiago Ferrero, creative director at Coffee Stain North, said in a statement, “We know the players that love Goat Sim 3, REALLY love Goat Sim 3 (possibly even more than us) so we want to offer a chance to immortalise some of their crazy ideas in the game. The crazier the better! That’s how we design everything, and it’s worked pretty well for us so far. Good luck to everyone who enters, we’re all very excited to see your weird and wonderful creations.”

For detailed rules and guidelines for Pilgor’s Prototypes, interested participants can visit the Goat Simulator 3 website.

Goat Simulator 3 is available on PC via the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The original Goat Simulator game debuted in 2014 and it has sold millions of units to date.