The developers of Goat Simulator 3 officially revealed the gameplay trailer and launch date at Gamescom 2022. The game’s bonkers action launches on November 17.

The trailer shows not only the wild general gameplay mayhem that is typical of Goat Simulator titles, but also a series of minigames and collectables. According to Coffee Stain, the game will have several multiplayer minigames, including King of the Hill, The Floor is Lava, and Prop Hunt.