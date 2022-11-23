Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

PlayStation announced today on Twitter that its recent release God of War Ragnarök is its fastest-selling first-party game. At the time of this writing, it’s sold 5.1 million copies within the first week of its launch. It also set a record for sales for the God of War franchise.

Congratulations to @SonySantaMonica for making God of War Ragnarök the fastest-selling first party launch game in PlayStation history! ? pic.twitter.com/NPgN6YHRnQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 23, 2022

The game launched on November 9 for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. One of the likeliest reasons Ragnarok sold so well is that it’s not exclusive to the PlayStation 5. While sales of that console are up, it’s still not as widely distributed as its predecessor, given the years of supply chain issues. Sony has not yet given specifics on the sales by console.

A previous holder of the title was The Last of Us Part II. It sold four million units in its release weekend, and is still the fastest-selling PS4-exclusive title. Sony’s previous God of War title in 2018 itself briefly held the title, selling 3.1 million within its first three days, before it was beaten by Spider-Man, which sold 3.3 million.

Ragnarok is also up for several awards at the upcoming Game Awards show, including Game of the Year. Its two lead actors, Christopher Judge and Sunny Suljic, are both nominated for best performance.