Sony Santa Monica announced that its November tentpole game, God of War Ragnarok, has passed another sales milestone — over 11 million copies sold in the first three months post-launch. That more than doubles its sales that it achieved in the first week after launch on November 9, 2022.

We're incredibly humbled that #GodofWarRagnarok has officially sold through 11 million copies!



None of this would be possible without the support of our fans, so thank you for coming on this journey with us! — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) February 1, 2023

Ragnarok was GamesBeat’s bronze medalist in our list of Games of 2022, also getting a 4.5/5 rating in our review. Sony announced last year, a few weeks after Ragnarok launched, that it was fastest-selling first-party launch in PlayStation history, hitting 5.1 million copies sold in the first week of its launch.

Ragnarok’s predecessor, God of War (2018), sold 3.1 million copies in its first three days. The latter has sold 23 million copies as of the last report. The franchise has traded the fastest-selling title with the likes of The Last of Us and Spider-Man in the intervening years.

Given that Sony recently announced greater availability for the PlayStation 5, sales for one of its flagship titles should only go up even further. The publisher also has a habit of releasing its games on PC at a later date for a secondary boost in sales (which it did for both God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Marvel’s Spider-Man). It’s likely that God of War Ragnarok will follow suit.