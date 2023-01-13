The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) today announced the nominees for its 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. The Awards, which will be held on February, honor “outstanding achievements” in games released in 2022. This year, God of War Ragnarök leads the pack with 12 nominations. Horizon Forbidden West follows with 8 nominations, and Elden Ring is third with 7.

The AIAS’s annual awards give awards based on the votes of its members, which currently number over 33,000, organized into peer panels. In terms of awards, it functions similarly to The Game Awards in terms of awards to different game genres and elements. The 2021 recipient of its Game of the Year Award was It Takes Two.

The nominees

Game of the Year

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Tunic

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Marvel Snap

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll

EA Sports: FIFA 23

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Marvel Snap

Rumbleverse

Mobile Game of the Year

Diablo Immortal

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Immortality

Marvel Snap

Poinpy

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Inmortality

Neon White

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Immortality

Norco

Outstanding Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Teardown

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Moss: Book II

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare ll – Alejandro Vargas

God of War Ragnarök – Atreus

God of War Ragnarök – Kratos

Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy

Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Moss: Book II

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll

God of War Ragnarök

Gotham Knights

Somerville

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Among Us VR

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

The Last Clockwinder

Action Game of the Year

Bayonetta 3

Grounded

Neon White

Sifu

Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Family Game of the Year

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby’s Dream Buffet

Lost in Play

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Trombone Champ

Fighting Game of the Year

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

MultiVersus

Rumbleverse

SpiderHeck

The King of Fighters XV

Racing Game of the Year

F1 22

Gran Turismo 7

Need for Speed Unbound

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Citizen Sleeper

Elden Ring

Weird West

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports FIFA 23

Mario Strikers: Battle League

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2k23

OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dwarf Fortress

Ixion

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Tentacular

The Last Clockwinder