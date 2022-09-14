Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Gods Unchained is announcing an exclusive program tied to GameStop’s PowerUp Rewards Pro membership. The Web3 trading card game is using the opportunity to try and reach out and welcome the most hardcore GameStop customers into the card game’s ecosystem.

GameStop PowerUp Pro members will all receive a unique code which can be redeemed for Gods Unchained expansion packs. Each pack consists of a set of collectible NFT trading cards. Players can use these cards to build decks, and can engage in competitive multiplayer battles.

“Competition and strategic gameplay sit at the center of Gods Unchained. Not only will players tap into their skills to build their ultimate deck, the ability for true ownership of cards gives you the choice to acquire exactly what you need for your dream deck off the marketplace. That’s one of the many reasons why Gods Unchained appeals to highly skilled players looking for a new level of control, challenge, and entertainment,” said Gods Unchained’s Chris Clay, in a statement to GamesBeat. “With more exciting announcements on the way soon, this is the perfect time for GameStop PowerUp Pros to dive into the world of Gods Unchained.”

These cards aren’t limited to the player who receives them, either. Players will be able to trade and sell them to others, or keep and use them themselves.

New cards are, of course, unlockable by playing Gods Unchained.

The codes will be sent out to GameStop PowerUp Pro members towards the end of the month, on September 27. Gamers who want in have to be a member by then, or they don’t qualify. For those who do make the cut, the codes are only active for a month. After that month is up code holders will be missing out on the free expansion packs.