Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Nintendo announced the latest batch of games coming to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The new games are all Nintendo 64 titles, including one of its most famous games: GoldenEye 007.

Nintendo didn’t give a release date for GoldenEye, saying that it’s “coming soon” for online play. Presumably its famous multiplayer be available for Switch Online subscribers. The game is also coming to Xbox Game Pass, though this version won’t have online play.

The other games it revealed for Nintendo Switch Online are:

Pilotwings 64

Mario Party 2

Mario Party 3

Pokemon Stadium

Pokemon Stadium 2

Excitebike 64

1080 Snowboarding

The first three games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online players this year, while the rest launch sometime next year.