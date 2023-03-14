Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Google announced at today’s Google for Games Developer Summit that it is expanding its Play Games on PC program. It’s rolling the program out to Europe and Japan, and it’s also opening the library of games to include popular mobile titles like Free Fire, Ludo King and Maplestory M. The company is also making the process of getting mobile games on PC easier for developers.

As of today, the Play on PC beta is available to download in 13 countries. The beta launched last year, with service expanding from Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea to Australia, U.S., Canada, Brazil and others. It supports multiple games, including Homescapes, Cookie Run Kingdom and Summoners War.

Google also announced it’s making the process of porting its games from mobile to PC easier for developers. As part of its partnership with Intel, devs can submit a mobile build of their title to Google Play Games while working on an optimized port. It’s also offering a release checklist as well as a developer emulator designed for the build process. Developers must register interest in joining the Play Games program.

In other news for mobile gamers, Google revealed it’s working on updates for Play Services, including Next Generation Player IDs. These will allow players to use the same ID across multiple games or to pick unique names for certain games. The feature rolls out later this year.