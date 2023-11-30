Google today announced the winners of its Best of 2023 awards for Play-based apps and games. Several mobile titles have made the cut, with Honkai: Star Rail getting top honors as Best Overall Game while Monopoly Go took home User’s Choice award. Other games to nab either an award or an honorable mention include Pokémon Sleep, Beecarbonize, Vampire Survivors and Minecraft.
According to Google’s announcement, it honored Hoyoverse’s new title due to its “excellent depth of content, stunning visuals and thoughtful design.” It also praised the game’s “lasting entertainment” and ease of use for newcomers. Sam Bright, Google Play’s VP and general manager, also praised Outerplane, which won the new Best Multi-device Game award, for being “visually stunning, technically impressive and just plain fun.”
In the app category, ChatGPT took home the User’s Choice award, while Imprint: Learn Visually took the overall Best award. Google also introduced other new categories called “Best with AI” and “Best App/Game for Good to “recognize helpful apps using the latest technology.”
Googe Play’s Best of 2023 award winners
- Best App: Imprint: Learn Visually
- Best Game: Honkai: Star Rail
- Best Multi-device App: Spotify
- Best Multi-device Game: OUTERPLANE – Strategy Anime
- Users’ Choice App: ChatGPT
- Users’ Choice Game: MONOPOLY GO!
Best apps of 2023:
- Best for Fun: Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL
- Honorable mention: Reelsy Reel Maker Video Editor
- Best for Personal Growth: Voidpet Garden: Mental Health
- Honorable mention: Imprint: Learn Visually
- Best Everyday Essential: Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity
- Honorable mention: ReciMe: Easy & Tasty Recipes
- Best Hidden Gem: Aware: Mindfulness & Wellbeing
- Honorable mention: Stippl: Explore, Plan & Share
- Best with AI: Character AI: AI-Powered Chat
- Honorable mention: ChatGPT
- Best for Families: Paw Patrol Academy
- Honorable mention: LEGO DUPLO DISNEY
- Best for Watches: WhatsApp Messenger
- Honorable mentions: AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run, Audible: Audio Entertainment
- Best for Tablets: Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw
- Honorable mentions: Canva: Design, Photo & Video, Everand: Ebooks and audiobooks
- Best for Chromebooks: FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation
- Honorable mentions: Evernote – Note Organizer, Wideo
- Best for Google TV: Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
- Honorable mentions: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, Disney+, Tubi: Movies & Live TV
- Best for Cars: Amazon Prime Video
- Honorable mentions: Beach Buggy Racing, Spotify
- Best App for Good: AWorld in support of ActNow
Best games of 2023:
- Best Multiplayer: Farlight 84
- Honorable mentions: Arena Breakout, Call of Dragons, MARVEL SNAP, Undawn
- Best Pick Up & Play: MONOPOLY GO!
- Honorable mentions: Chrome Valley Customs, Mighty DOOM, Monster Hunter Now, Ninja Must Die
- Best Indies: Vampire Survivors
- Honorable mentions: Roto Force, Song of Bloom, Super Meat Boy Forever, Underground Blossom
- Best Story: Honkai: Star Rail
- Honorable mentions: Down in Bermuda, FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, MementoMori: AFKRPG
- Best Ongoing: Stumble Guys
- Honorable mentions: Clash of Clans, EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Soccer, Merge Gardens, Royal Match
- Best Games for Good: Pokémon Sleep
- Honorable mentions: Beecarbonize, Garden Joy – Design Game, Lingo Legend Language Learning, Longleaf Valley: Merge & Plant
- Best on Play Pass: Magic Rampage
- Honorable mentions: ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, Linea: An Innerlight Game, Machinarium, Silly Royale – Devil Amongst Us
- Best for Tablets: Honkai: Star Rail
- Honorable mentions: MARVEL SNAP, MONOPOLY GO!, Roto Force, SOULS
- Best for Chromebooks: Minecraft
- Best for Google Play Games on PC: Arknights
