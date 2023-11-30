Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Google today announced the winners of its Best of 2023 awards for Play-based apps and games. Several mobile titles have made the cut, with Honkai: Star Rail getting top honors as Best Overall Game while Monopoly Go took home User’s Choice award. Other games to nab either an award or an honorable mention include Pokémon Sleep, Beecarbonize, Vampire Survivors and Minecraft.

According to Google’s announcement, it honored Hoyoverse’s new title due to its “excellent depth of content, stunning visuals and thoughtful design.” It also praised the game’s “lasting entertainment” and ease of use for newcomers. Sam Bright, Google Play’s VP and general manager, also praised Outerplane, which won the new Best Multi-device Game award, for being “visually stunning, technically impressive and just plain fun.”

In the app category, ChatGPT took home the User’s Choice award, while Imprint: Learn Visually took the overall Best award. Google also introduced other new categories called “Best with AI” and “Best App/Game for Good to “recognize helpful apps using the latest technology.”

Googe Play’s Best of 2023 award winners

Best App: Imprint: Learn Visually

Imprint: Learn Visually Best Game: Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail Best Multi-device App: Spotify

Spotify Best Multi-device Game: OUTERPLANE – Strategy Anime

OUTERPLANE – Strategy Anime Users’ Choice App: ChatGPT

ChatGPT Users’ Choice Game: MONOPOLY GO!

Best apps of 2023:

Best for Fun: Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL Honorable mention: Reelsy Reel Maker Video Editor

Best for Personal Growth: Voidpet Garden: Mental Health Honorable mention: Imprint: Learn Visually

Best Everyday Essential: Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity Honorable mention: ReciMe: Easy & Tasty Recipes

Best Hidden Gem: Aware: Mindfulness & Wellbeing Honorable mention: Stippl: Explore, Plan & Share

Best with AI: Character AI: AI-Powered Chat Honorable mention: ChatGPT

Best for Families: Paw Patrol Academy Honorable mention: LEGO DUPLO DISNEY

Best for Watches: WhatsApp Messenger Honorable mentions: AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run, Audible: Audio Entertainment

Best for Tablets: Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw Honorable mentions: Canva: Design, Photo & Video, Everand: Ebooks and audiobooks

Best for Chromebooks: FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation Honorable mentions: Evernote – Note Organizer, Wideo

Best for Google TV: Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies Honorable mentions: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, Disney+, Tubi: Movies & Live TV

Best for Cars: Amazon Prime Video Honorable mentions: Beach Buggy Racing, Spotify

Best App for Good: AWorld in support of ActNow

Best games of 2023:

Best Multiplayer: Farlight 84 Honorable mentions: Arena Breakout, Call of Dragons, MARVEL SNAP, Undawn

Best Pick Up & Play: MONOPOLY GO! Honorable mentions: Chrome Valley Customs, Mighty DOOM, Monster Hunter Now, Ninja Must Die

Best Indies: Vampire Survivors Honorable mentions: Roto Force, Song of Bloom, Super Meat Boy Forever, Underground Blossom

Best Story: Honkai: Star Rail Honorable mentions: Down in Bermuda, FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, MementoMori: AFKRPG

Best Ongoing: Stumble Guys Honorable mentions: Clash of Clans, EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Soccer, Merge Gardens, Royal Match

Best Games for Good: Pokémon Sleep Honorable mentions: Beecarbonize, Garden Joy – Design Game, Lingo Legend Language Learning, Longleaf Valley: Merge & Plant

Best on Play Pass: Magic Rampage Honorable mentions: ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, Linea: An Innerlight Game, Machinarium, Silly Royale – Devil Amongst Us

Best for Tablets: Honkai: Star Rail Honorable mentions: MARVEL SNAP, MONOPOLY GO!, Roto Force, SOULS

Best for Chromebooks: Minecraft

Best for Google Play Games on PC: Arknights