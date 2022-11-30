Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Google today announced the winners of its 2022 Play Awards. It gave top honors to Apex Legends Mobile, naming it the Best Game of 2022, and also introduced new awards. This announcement comes a day after Apple also named Apex Mobile its best game of 2022.

Speaking of Apex Mobile, Google said in its announcement, “Apex Legends Mobile rose through the Esports ranks, regularly trending and appearing in top 10 download lists throughout the year. The game brings all the excitement of the Apex Legends series to mobile and tablets so you can easily play wherever you are.”

The other games listed for the awards include Dislyte (for best multiplayer), Dicey Dungeons (for best indie) and Angry Birds Journey (for best pick up and play). Dislyte is a futuristic urban-fantasy RPG where players recruit Espers, mysterious people drawing people from various deities. It’s a Gacha game where players battle their teams of gods against each other. Dicey Dungeons is a roguelike in which players are a giant walking dice on dungeon runs.

Google also introduced some new categories to the awards, including Best Story, which went to the mobile port of Lucas Pope’s Papers Please. It also honored 2020’s best game, Genshin Impact, with the new Best Ongoing title. The other new category recognized games on Google’s Play Pass subscription service, which includes hundreds of games.

2022 Best of Play games award winners

Best Game: Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile Best Multiplayer: Dislyte Honorable mentions: Apex Legends Mobile, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Rocket League Sideswipe

Dislyte Best Pick Up & Play: Angry Birds Journey Honorable mentions: Gun & Dungeons, Hook 2, Hyde and Seek, Quadline

Angry Birds Journey Best Indies: Dicey Dungeons Honorable mentions: Dungeons of Dreadrock, Knotwords, One Hand Clapping, Phobies

Dicey Dungeons Best Story: Papers, Please Honorable mentions: Deemo II, Inua – A Story in Ice and Time, The Secret of Cat Island, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Papers, Please Best Ongoing: Genshin Impact Honorable mentions: Candy Crush Saga, Garena Free Fire, Pokémon GO, Roblox

Genshin Impact Best on Play Pass: Very Little Nightmares Honorable mentions: Bridge Constructor, Final Fantasy VII, Linelight, Path of Giants

Very Little Nightmares Best for Tablets: Tower of Fantasy Honorable mentions: Angry Birds Journey, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Papers, Please

Tower of Fantasy Best for Chromebooks: Roblox

2022 Best of Play apps award winners

Best App: BeReal by Wombo

BeReal by Wombo Best for Fun: PetStar Honorable mentions: DanceFitMe, NoteIt Widget

PetStar Best for Personal Growth: Breathwrk Honorable mentions: Duolingo ABC, Gym Log & Workouts, Ukulele by Yousician

Breathwrk Best Everyday Essentials: Plant Parent Honorable mentions: Book Morning Routine Waking Up, Daily Diary, Sleep Tracker

Plant Parent Best Hidden Gems: Recover Athletics Honorable mentions: Linktree, Little Lunches, Wamble

Recover Athletics Best Apps for Good: The Stigma App Honorable mentions: Sleep Fruits, Zario

The Stigma App Best for Wear: Todoist

Todoist Best for Tablets: Pocket

Pocket Best for Chromebooks: BandLab

Google Play’s best-selling books and audiobooks

Best-selling books:

Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover

Fairy Tale by Stephen King

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Best-selling audiobooks

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Fairy Tale by Stephen King

Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin

Atomic Habits by James Clear

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover