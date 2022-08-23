Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

In an age when games are frequently delayed, it’s rare to hear that a game is getting an earlier release date. But WB Games revealed at Gamescom 2022 that Gotham Knights is getting an October 21 launch date, bumping it up from its last-stated date of October 25.

The trailer also revealed several of the game’s primary villains. You can watch it below.

While we already knew Batman’s brood of proteges would be facing the Court of Owls, this trailer also shows off Harley Quinn, Clayface and Mr. Freeze. The three villains appear to correspond roughly with three of the heroes: Batgirl, Red Hood and Nightwing respectively.