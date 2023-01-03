Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Graffity has launched two augmented reality games using AR glasses, GrooveWave and SushiCraft.

The company did so in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and AR glasses startup Nreal at CES 2023.

Groove Wave is an AR rhythm game that uses AR glasses Nreal Light, developed by Nreal. SushiCraft, an AR sushi making game, utilizes the Snapdragon Spaces Developer Platform, and Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3 glasses.

Additionally, Graffity has joined the Snapdragon Spaces Pathfinder program to leverage Snapdragon Spaces technology and bring new ideas to life in AR. Graffity is exhibiting at CES to meet with partners who want to develop AR entertainment content using its patented multiplayer AR technology and knowledge of game planning and development.

Graffity is a Tokyo-based augmented reality entertainment company founded in 2017. It previously released the world’s first AR multiplayer shooting game, Pechabato in Japan. That game had 230,000 downloads. It also created a second multiplayer shooting game, Leap Trigger, released globally.

Since AR games are the initial use case for the real-world metaverse, a reality-based metaverse that is currently attracting attention, the company has released two AR games for AR glasses in collaboration with Nreal and Qualcomm Technologies, leveraging their experience in AR game development.

Graffity has a lot of experience in AR games and it has one-stop support for planning, development, maintenance and operation of AR games.

Groove Wave is a rhythm game fighting against enemies on the battlefield which expands the entire room. You can analyze the enemy’s sound signs to predict attacks and dodge them. Every attack type has its own unique sound sign. You use the entire room for the battle to engage dynamically.

Meanwhile, SushiCraft is an AR sushi making game. You make sushi and compete for a score. You can use hand tracking to make your sushi using different ingredients like salmon and sea urchin.