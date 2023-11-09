GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Take-Two Interactive revealed today that Grand Theft Auto V has now sold over 190 million units as of the end of September 2023. According to the company, that brings total lifetime sales of the franchise to 410 million units. It announced this number the same day as it officially confirmed the next game in the series, the trailer for which it plans to reveal next month.

Take-Two attributed its financial results for Q3 2023 to the GTA series’ performance, which it called “better-than-expected.” The company will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games, the developer of Grand Theft Auto, with the release of the new trailer.

Rockstar’s sibling project, Red Dead Redemption 2, has sold over 57 million units today, up from 53 million at the last quarterly report. The new report also says that Rockstar has expanded the series’ audience by releasing Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare on Switch, and the series overall has sold 81 million units. Take-Two. also added that GTA Online and its GTA+ program are both growing steadily, though it didn’t give exact numbers.

In addition to the aforementioned franchises, Take-Two revealed that the NBA 2K series has sold 140 million units, while the Borderlands series has sold over 81 million units. The company also reaffirmed its partnership with Remedy on the upcoming Max Payne remakes.