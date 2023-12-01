Rockstar Games announced today that the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto, presumably called Grand Theft Auto VI, will debut on December 5 at 9 a.m. Eastern.
The teaser image shows palm trees and a warm sunset, seemingly confirming rumors and leaks that the game will take place in Vice City, the GTA world’s version of Miami.
This reveal will happen a couple of days before The Game Awards, which will broadcast on December 7. That event will have plenty of its own reveals, but it’ll be surprising if any of them measure up to the anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI.
Grand Theft Auto V debuted back in 2013 and went on to become one of the biggest games ever. It has sold over 190 million units, a staggering amount for a single video game.
