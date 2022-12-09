Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Supergiant Games announced their upcoming game at The Game Awards: Hades 2, which is currently in development. The game launches in early access some time in 2023.

Hades 2 stars Melinoe, another child of Hades and Persephone, who is apparently seeking out her father and trying to kill the Titan Cronus. She’s assisted, or perhaps hindered, in this journey by Underworld figures like Nemesis and Hecate, as well as Olympians such as Apollo (who was left out of the previous game’s pantheon).

Mechanically, the game appears to be similar to its predecessor, which won Best Indie at the 2020 Game Awards. There might be an in-game time-based mechanic, as Hades says that Cronus is the embodiment of time (in classical antiquity, this was actually a separate entity called Chronus).

The game is currently available to wishlist on Steam.