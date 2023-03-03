Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Xbox announced that Halo Infinite’s Forge mode, which is currently still in beta, now has over 1 million creations. Users have also created over 8.5 million custom matches in the Custom Game Browser since it launched last year. While Halo Infinite’s life post-launch has been met with mixed player feelings, Forge is at least partially a success.

According to Matt Shore, lead Forge designer at developer 343 Industries, the figures were accurate as of January 2, just under two months after the Forge beta launched. Shore also showed off the four maps in the Community Collection, Infinite’s most popular playlist. The developers also plan to add more updates to Forge, including “a Mini Game mode to new map budget categories.”

Halo Infinite’s fortunes have flagged since its release. A delayed launch combined with lackluster reaction to its multiplayer offerings have turned off loyal players. Its esports viewership has also dropped off for similar reasons. 343 itself has seen a few staffing changes since the game’s launch as well, with both studio head Bonnie Ross and creative director Joe Staten leaving. It begs the question of where the game — and the series as a whole — is going after the shift in leadership.

343 plans to launch Infinite’s Season 3 next week. In a late December update, the studio said in a blog post that Infinite’s launch year was “one of many tough lessons learned” and that it would roll out “more content, more features and options, more weapons, more cosmetics, more updates” throughout 2023.