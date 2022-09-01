Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

343 Industries today announced that it is delaying Season 3 of Halo Infinite. The new season will now launch in March. However, the developer also reported that the Forge beta is launching on November 8.

Season 3, called “Echoes Within,” will officially launch on March 7. It will include new maps and gear, as well as a new 100-tier battle pass. It will also have the new modes VIP and Escalation, a custom game browser, a new narrative event and in-game reporting.

The Forge update in November will also include two new maps, Detachment and Argyle, as well as the new battle pass and the match XP beta. Forge is always a popular staple of Halo, and 343 originally intended to launch the beta in September.

Despite the setbacks, the two updates seem poised to add many player-requested items to the game. Besides Forge, Infinite players have asked for a new way to earn XP since launch, and the new beta in November seems to address that. 343 unfortunately confirmed it is no longer working on a local split-screen co-op mode.