Bungie veteran Joseph Staten announced today that he has joined Netflix Games as its creative director, making him the latest of the games industry figures to join the brand. He added that, as creative director, he’s working on “a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP” for the studio.

Staten is one of the major figures at Bungie, having worked as a writer on the first three Halo titles and the original Destiny. He later served as creative director at Xbox Game Studios and joined 343 Industries as head of creative on Halo Infinite. He departed that studio in January and announced a few weeks ago that he was leaving Microsoft entirely.

He said of the move on Twitter, “In my work life, there’s nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries and endless adventures.”

Netflix recently announced several new games coming to its platform, including new titles from Ubisoft and Super Evil Megacorp. At the time, it said it had over a dozen games in the works at its in-house studios and planned to launch 40 games before the end of 2023.

Staten’s new project appears to be different from any of Netflix’s announced projects, as he states it’s “multiplatform.” Most of Netflix Games’ titles up to now have been mobile titles, though the company alluded to wanting to go bigger during last month’s announcement. Having a creative director like Staten certainly implies bigger ambitions.