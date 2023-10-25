GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Harmony Games has raised $3 million in seed round funding for mobile games such as Tiles Delight.

Griffin Gaming Partners led the around along with notable investors Kristian Segerstrale and Akin Babayigit.

Harmony Games was founded by industry veterans Volkan Ediz, James Koh and Joseph Kubiak. They’re working on Tiles Delight, a unique puzzle experience that combines connect-able mechanics with elements from other genres, providing players with a deeper and more engaging gameplay experience.

“We believe gaming is ushering in a new era, marked by a wave of companies embracing an AI-first culture,” said Ediz, CEO of Harmony Games, in a statement. “We’re proud to be at the forefront, creating tools, processes, and assets in a harmonious AI-human collabora on. Our long-term vision is clear: one engineer, one artist, one designer, multiple AIs — all culminating in a singular game experience.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 23-24. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

The company’s long-term vision is to create The World of Tiles, an entire gaming universe with shared characters and narratives across two to four additional games. Harmony Games plans to leverage advancements in AI/ML technology to streamline operations, from level design and live operations to monetization and marketing.

“Our belief in the company’s vision and commitment to creating innovative, harmonious gaming experiences is unwavering,” said Phil Sanderson, managing director of Griffin Gaming Partners, in a statement. “Harmony Games is poised to reshape the future of the mobile puzzle gaming industry, and we are excited to be a part of this transforma ve journey, unlocking new dimensions of entertainment and connec on for gamers worldwide.”

“With the support of Griffin Gaming Partners, we aim to create experiences where players find solace, delight, and genuine social connec ons. We are also envisioning experiences that extend beyond the game with ethical and positive marketing, while fostering passionate communities,” said Koh, CXO of Harmony Games, in a statement.

The seed funding round positions Harmony Games to realize its vision and target the mobile puzzle game market with fresh gameplay and mechanics. Operating fully remotely, the company is actively hiring across North America, South America, and Europe.

Griffin Gaming Partners is a leading venture capital firm with over $1 billion in assets under management.