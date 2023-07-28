Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

My.Games, a European publisher and developer, announced its extraction shooter game Hawked is heading into open beta from August 3 until August 17.

The game is available for free on PC via Steam and the MGLauncher, with a console and PC cross-play open beta also scheduled, with more details to be announced at a later date.

In Hawked, teams of three players compete against each other to secure and extract artifacts from a remote island called X-Isle. Players must fight monsters, other players, solve puzzles, and avoid traps to collect the artifacts and be the first team to successfully extract them from the island. It’s got a cartoonish art style and is reminiscent of Fortnite and Tomb Raider.

The game offers deep character customization, with a huge suite of apparel pieces, hairstyles and colors to visually customize characters. Players can also mix-and-match Artifacts, gear, and boosters to create their ultimate treasure hunter and attune their gameplay to their preferred style. I tried to play a demo but had a technical issue so I watched some others play instead.

Artifacts can be equipped once found on the island and offer passive bonuses such as the ability to turn into a bush when crouching or offering a sixth sense for nearby enemies. Hawked currently has 21 types of artifacts and 14 types of gears, offering a wide range of customization options and gameplay styles.

The devs said X-Isle has an enormous dynamic map, with each session challenging players to compete on different parts of the island. The game’s treasures and Artifacts are hidden in boobytrapped temples and ruins throughout, requiring players to solve puzzles to unlock them. Over time, X-Isle will evolve through updates, limited-time events, and seasonal launches.

My.Games, which relocated from Russia to Amsterdam, has a big team of developers working together from across the globe and develops games for mobile, PC, and console platforms. Its games include War Robots, Hustle Castle, Rush Royale, Left to Survive, and many others.