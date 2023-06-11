Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Xbox released new gameplay footage of its upcoming adventure game, Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga, at today’s showcase.

The trailer, which appears to be partially gameplay and partially cinematic, reveals that the game is set for a release date sometime in 2024. It’ll launch on Xbox Series X/S.

Developers Ninja Theory previously revealed a cinematic trailer in 2019 and gameplay in 2021. The new trailer follows Senua as she investigates a mysterious pool of water, rendered in-engine on Unreal 5.