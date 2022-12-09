Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.
One of the new games announced at The Game Awards 2022 is an action-adventure game based around Dark Horse Comics character Hellboy. The new game, called Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam.
According to the game’s Steam page, it’s a roguelike action-adventure starring the titular reluctant devil. It tells an original story created by developer Upstream Arcade and Hellboy’s original creator, Mike Mignola. Hellboy is searched for a fellow B.P.R.D. agent who’s lost in a bizarre realm called The Wyrd.
Hellboy most recently appeared as a playable character in Injustice 2, NetherRealm’s DC fighting game. In Web of Wyrd, he’ll use a combination of melee and ranged attacks against the game’s enemies.
