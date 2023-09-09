We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Earlier in this relatively short week, THQ Nordic announced that it was moving the Alone in the Dark reboot out of October this year to a January 2024 release. This makes the third time a game has shifted its release date to avoid a mid-to-late October release date. Despite the fact that it’s been a very busy year thus far, we still have a long way to go before the year ends. Just to give some perspective on what Alone in the Dark is avoiding, here are the major games releases still to come in 2023:

The Crew Motorfest (Sept 14)

Lies of P (Sept 19)

Mortal Kombat 1 (Sept 19)

Payday 3 (Sept 21)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (Sept 26)

EA Sports FC 24 (Sept 29)

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (Oct 3)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Oct 5)

Detective Pikachu Returns (Oct 6)

Forza Motorsport (Oct 10)

Lords of the Fallen (Oct 13)

Sonic Superstars (Oct 17)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Oct 20)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Oct 20)

Cities: Skylines II (Oct 24)

Alan Wake 2 (Oct 27)

Jusant (Oct 31)

Thirsty Suitors (Nov 2)

WarioWare: Move It! (Nov 3)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (Nov 7)

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (Nov 9)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Nov 10)

Persona 5 Tactica (Nov 17)

Super Mario RPG (Nov 17)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Dec 7)

So yeah, we still have a lot of games to work our way through. It’s perhaps not a surprise that Alone in the Dark chose to move out of the year entirely.

Meanwhile, the future of E3 looks more uncertain than ever as the ESA has parted ways with organizers ReedPop and won’t be holding an event at the Los Angeles Convention Center any time soon. Also, Nintendo is reportedly showing off its unannounced console to developers at Gamescom, and it’s looking pretty good, perhaps on a level with other current-gen consoles.

In personal news, I’ll probably still be playing Starfield for the foreseeable future, if only because I need to see the breadth of what New Game Plus has to offer. Given the packed calendar in September, I’ll have plenty of time to move onto a new game soon. Also, one intriguing tidbit for this month: Apple Arcade is getting a new James Bond title, Cypher 007 later this month, which might make for an interesting mobile game.

What to play this week

What’s new:

Starfield

NBA 2K24

Fae Farm

Chants of Sennaar

SYNCED

Void Crew

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

New on subscription services:

Saints Row (PlayStation Plus Essential)

Black Desert – Traveler Edition (PlayStation Plus Essential)

Generation Zero (PlayStation Plus Essential)

WRC Generations (Luna Prime)

Beach Buggy Racing: Hot Wheels Edition (Luna Prime)

Jackbox Party 9 (Luna Prime)

Arcade Paradise (Luna Prime)

Super Galaxy Squadron EX Turbo (Luna+)

ULTRAKILL (Luna+)

Infinite Mini Golf (Luna+)

Football Manager 2023 (Prime Gaming)

Deceive Inc. (GeForce Now)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (GeForce Now)

Airborne Kingdom (GeForce Now)

Atomic Heart (GeForce Now)

Call of the Wild: The Angler (GeForce Now)

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (GeForce Now)

Death in the Water (GeForce Now)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (GeForce Now)

Insurgency: Sandstorm (GeForce Now)

Monster Sanctuary (GeForce Now)

Saints Row (GeForce Now)

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (GeForce Now)

SnowRunner (GeForce Now)

War for the Overworld (GeForce Now)

My Talking Angela 2+ (Apple Arcade)

Kirby’s Star Stacker (Nintendo Switch Online)

Joy Mech Fight (Nintendo Switch Online)

Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day (Nintendo Switch Online)

Quest for Camelot (Nintendo Switch Online)